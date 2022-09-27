X-Sense Protect+ Plan: The first 24/7 fire dispatch service that connects the X-Sense XS03-WX Wi-Fi smoke alarm in the US

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Sense XS03-WX is a new Wi-Fi smoke alarm that delivers push notifications and supports a 24/7 fire dispatch service via the X-Sense Home Security app.



X-Sense Protect+ Plan

24/7 Fire Dispatch Service

This Wi-Fi smoke alarm outperforms the majority of competing products by sending users real-time app notifications in the event of a fire, and even supports a customizable paid fire dispatch service.

Users may be familiar with Ring Protect, which offers professional monitoring. Similar to Ring Protect, X-Sense has recently launched the Protect+ subscription-based service, a 24/7 fire dispatch service that actually connects the X-Sense alarms with professional monitoring centers in the US.

A free 15-day trial has been available since June, allowing users to benefit from 24/7 fire protection.

How Does X-Sense Protect+ Work?

Before subscribing to the Protect+ Plan, users need to have an XS03-WX Wi-Fi smoke alarm and connect it to the X-Sense Home Security app.

Once users have added it, users can start their 15-day free trial without needing to enter their credit card information by tapping on the shield icon in the app's top right corner.

Once subscribed, when an alarm is triggered, users will receive a message and call from the monitoring center to ask if they need a fire dispatch service and confirm their address. Once this is done, a fire truck will be dispatched immediately by the nearest fire department.

X-Sense Protect+ Plan, Powered by Noonlight

X-Sense partners with Noonlight to offer Protect+ Plan emergency dispatch services to protect users' life and property. Noonlight is a first-of-its-kind safety company that provides emergency response services in the US, and its TMA Five Diamond certified monitoring centers have trained agents available 24/7 to assist in an emergency.

Users can pick a Protect+ Plan that works for them in order to unlock total protection for their home. The annual subscription fee starts from $29.99, for an average of only $0.08 per day. It's a low price for a comprehensive service. With it, users will feel secure, no matter where they are – whether at home or on the go.

Explore more at XS03-WX Wi-Fi smoke alarm and X-Sense store.