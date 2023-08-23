Xact IT Solutions To Host Small Business Tech Day - Greater Philadelphia Virtual Event on November 16, 2023

Xact IT Solutions, led by cybersecurity expert Bryan Hornung, is hosting Small Business Tech Day on November 16th, featuring industry leaders like Robert Herjavec. The event aims to educate Philadelphia’s small businesses on emerging technology trends.

Xact IT Solutions, an award-winning certified cybersecurity firm, announced today the Small Business Tech Day - Greater Philadelphia virtual event, set to take place on November 16, 2023. This regional gathering aims to equip small businesses with the necessary tools, insights, and expertise to navigate the complex landscape of emerging technology trends.

Bryan Hornung, CEO of Xact IT Solutions, emphasized the critical role of technology in today's business environment. “It’s nearly impossible for businesses to stay up-to-date on emerging trends in technology. It’s been that way for years, but with the emergence of AI, dependence on work-from-anywhere models, and, unfortunately, an increase in online threats from overseas, it’s more important than ever to know what’s happening. The right tools, services, software, and partners can be the difference between business growth and going out of business. Owners and their employees can improve their quality of life while increasing productivity and profitability when they use technology correctly, and that’s what we want to bring to Philadelphia’s small businesses.”

This event features an impressive lineup of business leaders, technology experts, and visionary minds focused on empowering small businesses to leverage emerging technology trends to succeed and compete. Speakers signed on to date include Robert Herjavec, Bryan Hornung, Adam Cheyer, and Mike Michalowicz. Participation in the event is free, and attendees can look forward to valuable insights, actionable strategies, and direct engagement with industry leaders.

For more information about Small Business Tech Day, visit https://www.xitx.com/small-business-tech-day/?r1 or call 856-651-6509 to inquire about the FREE local event on November 16th.

About Xact IT Solutions

Xact IT Solutions, known as the "Defenders of Business," is an award-winning certified firm recognized for its cybersecurity and IT service excellence. Led by Bryan Hornung, a CCRP-certified professional, the company has been named to the Top 250 MSSP list for the last three years by MSSPAlert.

Bryan Hornung, the CEO, is a recognized cybersecurity expert featured in prominent media outlets such as CNN, Fox, Fortune, and Forbes. He holds the esteemed CompTIA Security Trustmark+ Certification, a testament to the company's commitment to robust cybersecurity standards.

Xact IT Solutions has helped hundreds of businesses protect and recover from cyber-attacks, living up to its reputation as true business continuity and security defenders. The company's approach emphasizes cutting-edge technology and personalized strategies to offer unrivaled protection against online threats.

Bryan is also an accomplished author of three best-selling cybersecurity books, sharing his extensive knowledge and insights with a wider audience. His engaging public speaking, popular podcast "Security Squawk," and expert opinions on cybersecurity make him a sought-after voice in the industry.

With a mission to empower businesses to thrive in an ever-changing digital landscape, Xact IT Solutions is dedicated to providing top-tier solutions that ensure security, efficiency, and growth.

