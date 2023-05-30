Xay Dung Kim Anh Construction Contractor: Timeless In Design And Sustainable In Projects

Xay Dung Kim Anh specializes in providing design, construction, and renovation services for residential/industrial projects ranging from standard to high-end scales.

—

Xay Dung Kim Anh is a company specializing in designing, renovating, and constructing interior-exterior projects for residential/industrial properties such as houses, villas, apartments, office buildings, high-rise buildings, factories, warehouses, and more. Xay Dung Kim Anh offers reasonable pricing services, transparent and clear contracts, and applies long-term warranty coverage for every construction project.

Xay Dung Kim Anh possesses a team of young, creative architects and engineers, experienced experts, and highly skilled technical staff. The company boasts of providing high-quality consulting services that meet clients' diverse and ever-increasing demands. Support and consultation services are always available 24/7.

Beautiful streets and structures are essential elements that enhance the attractiveness and prosperity of a city. They contribute by reflecting the unique ideas and personalities of their owners and the construction team. With the relentless work ethic and professional passion of each member of our company, Xay Dung Kim Anh has supported numerous clients in creating distinctive and innovative projects. The company creates comfortable and refined spaces that bring tangible benefits to owners. Clients can explore Xay Dung Kim Anh's completed projects on the "Projects" webpage and reference pricing details on the "Pricing" webpage at https://xaydungkimanh.com

The operating motto of Xay Dung Kim Anh is "Professional - Dedicated - Efficient." The company focuses on continuous creative work and strives to create elegant - unique architectural projects at reasonable prices to maximize customer satisfaction. Xay Dung Kim Anh always welcomes all customer feedback and contributions through each project, aiming to improve themselves and constantly deliver the perfect products to clients.

About the company: Xay Dung Kim Anh specializes in providing design, construction, and renovation services for residential and industrial projects ranging from standard to high-end scales. The company undertakes projects such as houses, villas, shops, offices, factories, etc. With a continuous dedication to hard work and a proactive approach to innovation, Xay Dung Kim Anh aims to deliver timeless, unique, and high-quality products.

Contact Detail:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/xaydungkimanh

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@xaydungkimanh7783

Twitter: https://twitter.com/xaydungkimanh





About Us: /Xay Dung Kim Anh/

Contact Info:

Name: Xay Dung Kim Anh

Email: Send Email

Organization: Xay Dung Kim Anh

Address: C40 - Hiep Thanh Residential Area - Nguyen Thi Bup Street, Hiep Thanh Ward, District 12, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Phone: (+84) 974 776 305

Website: https://xaydungkimanh.com/



Video URL: https://youtu.be/kekBFU2F1PE

Release ID: 89098817

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.