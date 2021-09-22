XCL Education to launch new International School, XCL American Academy in Singapore

World-class education made accessible to all

SINGAPORE, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southeast Asia's leading private education group, XCL Education is proud to announce the launch of XCL American Academy, opening for August 2022 intake. Singapore's newest American International School for students aged 2-14, is adjacent to XCL World Academy, and will provide high quality education with more accessible school fees.

New purpose-built and dedicated campus facilities are slated to open in August 2023 and will feature a three-story library "Pioneer Zone", multi-purpose hall/gymnasium, and specialist classes equipped with the latest in educational technology. The founding cohort of XCL American Academy students will be able to start in August 2022 in a Foundation Campus located within the existing XCL World Academy premises, until the permanent campus is completed.

XCL Education CEO Brian Rogove remarked, "Our vision was to create a high quality and more fee accessible school that could inspire the next generation of global pioneers by instilling in children the confidence to be authentic, have the courage to dream, push boundaries, and challenge themselves within a proven American education framework that is embedded with American values and character development."

"We have developed a rigorous, world-class education that offers both flexibility and tremendous value, making American education accessible to all while focusing and delivering on what really matters to our students and parents," added Rogove.

The school will provide an authentic, comprehensive, and forward-thinking American international education that closely follows the AERO/Common Core curriculum guidelines while also adopting internationally recognized programs such as Everyday Math by the University of Chicago, Discovery Works for science, and Scratch for coding by MIT.

The brand-new facilities will be purpose built for XCL American Academy students, with easy access to a variety of world-class arts, sports, and technology facilities at the adjacent XCL World Academy (including a 50-meter Olympic sized swimming pool, large multi-use sports field, tennis courts, and a 750-seat theater/auditorium).

XCL American Academy Superintendent, Darin Carney, shared, "Our goal is to provide holistic education that consists of a character development program embedded within the core curriculum using the Second Step program, as well as life skills education delivered through a comprehensive set of programs including the Arts, Sports, ECAs, Mandarin Bilingual program, and an innovative simulation of a self-contained economy called Pioneer Town."

"We offer quality assurance to both students and parents by using a rigorous standards-based and data-based approach to education, delivered by qualified educators with extensive experience in teaching the American curriculum and supporting students in and beyond the classroom," added Carney.

As Grade 8 students graduate from XCL American Academy, they will enjoy priority access and seamless transitions to high school at XCL World Academy where they have the flexibility to proceed with the American/AP pathway, pursue the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program, Career Program or work toward a WASC accredited high school diploma.

As part of XCL Education, all XCL American Academy students will have the chance to partake in group-wide initiatives (such as the XCL Dialogues and XCL E-sports program) under the shared XCL Education ethos of preparing students for the jobs of tomorrow.

XCL Education recently partnered with the American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore to establish an EducationUSA Advisory Center at the XCL World Academy. The advising center will provide information, workshops, and college counseling services free of charge for students in Singapore interested in studying in the United States.

Former United States Ambassador to Singapore and Board Member of XCL Education & XCL American Academy, Kirk Wagar, said, "The United States has been and remains a highly attractive destination for students and families residing in Singapore. The XCL American Academy is designed to offer an excellent all-round preparation for students planning to study, work, and live in the United States, not just through the rigorous academics aligned with American curriculum standards, but also through a holistic approach towards character development and real-world applications."

Registration is now open and interested parties can contact the admissions team at +65 6850 5112 or email admissions@xaa.edu.sg

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1630943/XCL_American_Academy.pdf