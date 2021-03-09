XCMG Delivers 6 Units of Customized GR2605 Graders to Rio Tinto's Mines in Western Australia

XUZHOU, China, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading construction machinery manufacturer XCMG (000425.SZ) has delivered six units of customized GR2605 graders to Rio Tinto recently that have been put into use in the company's mines in Western Australia.

The model, specifically customized for Rio Tinto, is a super-horsepower grader with enhancements in terms of safety, functionality and design to meet the client's given needs and cope with the local working conditions. XCMG has set up an elite project team to take charge of the R&D, manufacturing and quality control of the customization project, and devoted a year to survey and analyze construction conditions and client's demand.

"The project team has made breakthroughs in a series of core technologies such as double-handle electronic control, regional environmental monitoring, machinery status electronic monitoring and more. Our comprehensive customization service not only provides the ideal products to our clients, but also put XCMG on a firmer footing in the global market," said Wang Min, Chairman of XCMG.

From setting up the project to final delivery, XCMG has conducted nearly 100 upgrades and optimizations in accordance with Rio Tinto's requirements and the working conditions along the railways, especially focusing on improving the safety designs and operation friendliness:

Mechanical blade safety lock system;

Trimark locking system to prevent accidental opening of the engine hood;

Adjusted filter and storage battery position for easy troubleshooting and maintenance;

New pin bolt system to eliminate suspension loading risks;

Spare parts safety system featuring wheeled platform for bucket tooth for safety checkup;

More ergonomic quick refueling design.

And prior to the delivery, XCMG provided comprehensive product use and maintenance training to ensure smooth operation of the equipment.

"Taking this collaboration as an opportunity, XCMG will continue to strengthen our independent innovation and move steadily into the high-end markets. We thrive to meet the customers' needs and create more possibilities by improving the product quality and perfecting the services," said Wang.

About XCMG

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 78 years. It currently ranks fourth in the world's construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 187 countries and regions around the world.

For more information, please visit www.xcmg.com, or XCMG pages on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Related Links :

http://www.xcmg.com