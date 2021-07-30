MUKAH, Malaysia, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading construction machinery manufacturer XCMG (000425.SZ) has customized the HBT9018V towed concrete pump for the Muara Lassa Bridge construction project in Mukah, Malaysia. With a total investment of USD 560 million, it will be the second longest bridge in Sarawak state after Batang Lupar Bridge.



XCMG’s Customized Concrete Machinery Participates in Malaysia’s Muara Lassa Bridge Project.

The Muara Lassa Bridge is located in the estuary of the Muara Lassa river, about 110 kilometers from Sibu City. The new main bridge line is 3,083.8 meters and the existing road will be expanded by 2,570.6 meters. Upon completion, it will connect Daro to Pulau Bruit and other places by road.

The main construction of the bridge is a new 2.43-kilometer prestressed concrete rigid frame-continuous girder bridge spanning across the river, including the building of the platform, piers, superstructure and bridge deck system. The bridge is designed with two-way double lanes, 12.4-meter-wide deck and a total of 16 spans.

The XCMG HBT9018V towed concrete pump is built with a number of world-leading technologies, such as the more efficient skirt valve pumping system, more stable reversing buffer technology, more reliable full hydraulic reversing technology, ultra-low pressure hydraulic system, advanced energy-saving control technology, safer and smarter electrical control technology as well as more refined, humanized designs.

To meet construction requirements, XCMG has customized and optimized the HBT9018V for the high humidity and heat environment, using high-temperature resistant paint coating and parts with better heat dissipation performance to improve continuous operation capacity.

Two units of the HBT9018V towed concrete pumps have been working nonstop on the Muara Lassa Bridge construction for one month without a single failure. Due to the pandemic, XCMG's service team is providing 24-hour remote fault diagnosis and expert technical support to ensure smooth construction.

"With excellent product quality and impeccable after-sales services, the XCMG V7 series concrete equipment has been widely recognized by international customers and construction companies, our products have successively participated in key national projects in BRI countries including Malaysia's East Coast Rail Link project," said Wang Min, CEO of XCMG.

In the next two years, XCMG Concrete Machinery is expected to join upcoming projects including the Dhaka-Ashulia Elevated Expressway (Bangladesh), Subic-Clark and Tagum-Davao-Digos railways (the Philippines), new airports in Phnom Penh and Siem Reap (Cambodia) among other projects.

