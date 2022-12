Xencelabs celebrates festive season with global annual growth and Christmas offers

- Company highlights significant growth in EMEA & USA market -





PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xencelabs Technologies Ltd. , the leading developer of best-in-class digital drawing solutions for creative professionals, is ending the year on a high note, with significant market growth for its products around the world. The company’s ongoing expansion has seen the US & EMEA market double compared to 2021 in terms of online and offline sales, retail, and channel expansion.

The Xencelabs Academy is also now live on YouTube at www.youtube.com/@Xencelabs . This channel, overseen by Ian Sayers, Xencelabs’ Global Manager for Customer Engagement and Training Manager (EMEA), is designed to build upon and strengthen the existing global Xencelabs community, increasing engagement with users by sharing product training, tips and tricks, company updates and much more.

Meanwhile to celebrate the end of 2022, Xencelabs is offering December Christmas deals with up to 30% off, including the Pen Tablet Medium, Pen Tablet Medium Bundle, Special Edition, Pen Tablet Small, and the Quick Keys available on e-store and Amazon . During this period, the e-store has an exclusive Christmas gift of a free pair of gloves with all purchases of a Pen Tablet (Excluded Small). Promotional dates may vary depending on the region and their respective time zones; details are available on Xencelabs social media channels.

Finally, while the year is drawing to a close, Xencelabs can still be seen at some key events around the world. It is exhibiting for the first time at SIGGRAPH Asia 2022 (Stand F14), held in Daegu, South Korea from 6-9 December, and will also make its debut at one of Japan’s biggest comic related events, Comic Market (Stand 246), in Tokyo, Japan from 30-31 December. In addition, Xencelabs will return to Comic Fiesta (C033 to C038, Hall 2) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from 17-18 December.

