Xencelabs Invites Global Artists to “Create What You Dream” with themed “Peace on Earth” Drawing Challenge

As the new year approaches, Xencelabs is delighted to announce a global drawing challenge commencing on December 12, with a theme of "Peace on Earth". The event’s purpose is to invite artists worldwide to explore, express, and collaboratively create a world full of peace and beauty through the medium of art.

This collaboration is not merely a drawing challenge; it is a call for artists to portray their envisioned ideal world in various forms, aiming to convey messages of care and warmth. During the event, participants can submit their entries on the Xencelabs global website , where they can also vote for the winner. Participants can promote their art on their own various social media platforms with the hashtag #XencelabsPeaceOnEarth to urge their followers to vote for them. The challenge will conclude on January 19, 2024, with winners having the chance to receive generous prizes, including Xencelabs Pen Display 24, Xencelabs Pen Tablet Medium, Xencelabs Pen Tablet Medium SE, Xencelabs Pen Tablet Small, etc. For detailed competition rules, please visit www.xencelabs.com .

From the very start, Xencelabs has been communicating and cooperating with influential digital content creators from around the world, listening to their voices attentively, and gaining in-depth insights into their feelings and needs to make the creative process as natural and intuitive as possible. The result is Xencelabs has created a line of thoughtfully-designed pen tablets and pen displays, built by artists for artists, that are helping people from virtually any creative discipline discover comfortable, easy-to-use, and powerful tools for creating digital art and design.

"Collective Wisdom, Co-Creation" is the philosophy that Xencelabs has always adhered to. Through continuous exploration and innovative research and development, this philosophy has created unique and high quality professional digital drawing tools. The Xencelabs Pen Tablet Medium and the Quick Keys, a customizable intelligent shortcut key remote control, were first launched in 2021. They have gained wide popularity since their launch, receiving the “Best Drawing Tablet Without a Built-in Display” award by Forbes US.

Immediately afterwards, Xencelabs launched a smaller and more lightweight digital tablet, the Xencelabs Pen Tablet Small, a wonderful, portable choice for on-the-go artists who enjoy the freedom of working wherever they are. Additionally, in response to the individual needs of professional artists, the Nebula White Special Edition with Pen Tablet Medium and the Nebula White Special Edition with Quick Keys (a smart shortcut key remote control) were launched.

In Q1 of 2023, Xencelabs released its first digital drawing display, the Xencelabs Pen Display 24, allowing professional content creators to draw directly on screen on a 4K ultra-high-definition screen with incredibly high color gamut coverage. The Xencelabs Pen Display 24 delivers ergonomic comfort and creative control for hours and hours of stress-free drawing and a welcome boost in productivity.

In just three years, Xencelabs has continued to shake up the market, bringing creators a truly convenient, efficient, and more natural drawing experience. It has won the recognition and trust of artists around the world with its excellent quality and thoughtful design, and has now become an increasingly favorite creative tool provider for professional digital artists across the globe.

As a global high-end professional digital drawing brand, Xencelabs has always been centered on digital art creators, doing its best to serve them, fully supporting them to express themselves, realize their unique creative styles, and pursue extraordinary achievements in artistic creation.

Through this global drawing challenge, Xencelabs desires to work with global digital art community to draw a blueprint for a better world through online creative collaboration.

About Xencelabs

Xencelabs is a global company providing best-in-class digital drawing solutions enabling creative professionals to expand their creativity and enhance productivity.

Xencelabs was founded in 2019 by professionals with experience that spans varied disciplines in industrial design, animation, VFX, illustration, software, engineering, IT, sales, marketing, government, and education. We’re dedicated to designing digital drawing tools that facilitate artistic expression. Our goal is to build communities and collaborate with other industry leaders. We aim to create tools that are intuitive and a natural extension of the creative process.

