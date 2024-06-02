Xfive Recognized as a Clutch Global Leader for Spring 2024

Xfive named a top B2B company for Web Development services

—

Xfive - Digital Solutions that Make a Difference, today announced its recognition as a 2024 Spring Global Award winner for Web Development services on Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. Honorees are selected based on their industry expertise and ability to deliver scores that are calculated based on the client feedback from thousands of reviews published on Clutch.

Xfive is honored to be recognized as a 2024 Spring Clutch Global Award winner. This award is a testament to the excellent client work Xfive has delivered this year as recognized through the voice of Xfive’s customers in their reviews on Clutch. Xfive is proud to be recognized as a Web Development leader on a global scale. Clutch Global Awards showcases the very best in the B2B services industry worldwide.

“It is an incredible honor for the Xfive team to be recognized once again as one of the top web development companies in the world. This achievement highlights our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service, especially during these uncertain times. Our clients' trust and appreciation motivate us to strive for excellence continually”, said Milosz Bazela, Xfive CEO.

“It is a joy to witness the incredible success of leading companies worldwide on our platform, and an even greater joy to recognize these companies as Clutch Global honorees,” said Sonny Ganguly, Clutch CEO. “Their dedication to delivering next-level services to clients has not only bolstered their own success but empowered numerous clients to thrive as well. In recognizing this spring’s Clutch Global honorees, we aim to showcase industry leaders and encourage connections for Clutch users seeking tailored services to achieve their goals.”

In 2024, Xfive continues to provide strong support to clients acquired via Clutch.

Whether it's a long-term cooperation with Olera, a successful elder-care startup that

Xfive helped secure the second installment of a $2.3 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), or new clients recently acquired through Clutch, like Crave, a music distribution and marketing portal, or Starlight, a video housing website for a production company filming sports events, Xfive remains committed to delivering exceptional results.

View Xfive's recent work and reviews on its Clutch profile.

About Xfive

Xfive is a digital product agency specializing in designing and building web applications, e-commerce solutions, and responsive websites that make a difference. The agency values lasting relationships with socially responsible businesses and organizations.

Since 2005, Xfive has worked with many fantastic clients. Whether they are looking to translate an idea into an MVP, take e-commerce to the next level, or implement digital innovation in business processes, Xfive can help them achieve those goals.

Care, transparency, and a feedback culture are the core values of everything Xfive does. The agency constantly improves its internal processes to provide the best discovery, design, and delivery services. With the post-launch Care & Growth program, Xfive ensures that web apps or websites do not stagnate but continue to grow and develop.

Xfive’s business development representatives have excellent communication skills and are great listeners. As one Clutch review states, "Their ability to understand what I’m thinking is the biggest differentiator between them and a generic vendor." Interested parties are encouraged to contact Xfive via their website to start the conversation.

About Clutch

Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past 6 consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2023.



