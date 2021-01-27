Xi calls for multilateralism to fight pandemic, recession

BEIJING, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China Daily:

President Xi Jinping delivered a special speech at the virtual Davos Agenda event of the World Economic Forum in Beijing on Monday. Here are the highlights:



Four tasks facing the world

1. Macroeconomic policy coordination

We are going through the worst recession since the end of World War II.

Despite the trillions of dollars in relief packages worldwide, global recovery is rather shaky and the outlook remains uncertain.

Macroeconomic policy support should be stepped up to bring the world economy out of the woods as early as possible.

2. Peaceful coexistence

Each country is unique with its own history, culture and social system, and none is superior to the other.

The best criteria are whether a country's history, culture and social system fit its particular situation, enjoy people's support, serve to deliver political stability, social progress and better lives, and contribute to human progress.

Difference in itself is no cause for alarm and what does ring the alarm is arrogance, prejudice and hatred.

3. Common prosperity

The international community should keep its eyes on the long run, honor its commitment, and provide necessary support to developing countries and safeguard their legitimate development interests.

Equal rights, equal opportunities and equal rules should be strengthened, so that all countries will benefit from the opportunities and fruits of development.

4. Global action

No global problem can be solved by any one country alone, and there must be global action, global response and global cooperation.

Four initiatives on upholding multilateralism

1. Consultation in intl affairs

Multilateralism is about having international affairs addressed through consultation and the future of the world decided by everyone working together.

To build small circles or start a new Cold War will only push the world into division and even confrontation. We cannot tackle common challenges in a divided world, and confrontation will lead us to a dead end.

We should build an open world economy, uphold the multilateral trading regime, discard discriminatory and exclusionary standards, rules and systems, and take down barriers to trade, investment and technological exchanges.

We should strengthen the G20 as the premier forum for global economic governance, engage in closer macroeconomic policy coordination, and keep the global industrial and supply chains stable and open.

2. Intl governance based on rules

The strong should not bully the weak. A decision should not be made by simply showing off strong muscles or waving a big fist.

Multilateralism should not be used as a pretext for acts of unilateralism. Principles should be preserved and rules, once made, should be followed by all. 'Selective multilateralism' should not be our option.

3. Fair competition

History and reality have made it clear that the misguided approach of antagonism and confrontation, be it in the form of cold war, hot war, trade war or tech war, will eventually hurt all countries' interests and undermine everyone's well-being.

It is important for the international community to stick to the concept of cooperation based on mutual benefit and guarantee the equal rights to development for all countries.

We should advocate fair competition, like competing with each other for excellence in a racing field, not beating each other on a wrestling arena.

4. Looking to the future

The world is undergoing changes unseen in a century, and now is the time for major development and transformation.

We need to reform and improve the global governance system on the basis of extensive consultation and consensus-building.

China's plans

1. China will continue to take an active part in international cooperation on COVID-19

China will continue to share its experience with other countries, do its best to assist countries and regions that are less prepared for the pandemic, and work for greater accessibility and affordability of COVID vaccines in developing countries.

2. China will continue to implement a win-win strategy of opening-up

It serves no one's interest to use the pandemic as an excuse to reverse globalization and go for seclusion and decoupling.

3. China will continue to promote sustainable development

China must step forward, take action, and get the job done when the interests of all humanity are at stake.

China is taking concrete actions to uphold multilateralism and contributing to protecting our shared home and realizing the sustainable development of humanity.

4. China will continue to advance science, technology and innovation

Scientific and technological advances should benefit all humanity rather than be used to curb and contain other countries' development.

5. China will continue to promote a new type of international relations

The zero-sum game or winner-takes-all is not the guiding philosophy of the Chinese people.

China will get more actively engaged in global economic governance and push for an economic globalization that is more open, inclusive, balanced and beneficial to all.

