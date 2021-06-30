Xi: Medal recipients come from people

BEIJING, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, delivered an important speech at the ceremony presenting the July 1 Medal to outstanding Party members in Beijing on Tuesday morning. The July 1 Medal is the highest honor in the Party.



Xi Jinping delivers a speech at a ceremony presenting the July 1 Medal to outstanding Party members in Beijing on Tuesday morning, June 29, 2021. [Graphic by chinadaily.com.cn]

Here are some highlights from his speech.

The CPC has written a splendid chapter in the history of the Chinese nation's development and that of humanity's progress over the past century.





Generations of Chinese Communists have fought tenaciously for national independence and liberation, for prosperity and strength of the country, and for the happiness of the people.



