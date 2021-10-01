Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro and Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE are now available in Hong Kong

Offering ultimate cinemagic experience to uplift stylish lifestyle, Now available to surprise Hong Kong consumers

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 1 October 2021 - Xiaomi Hong Kong proudly presents three new smartphones to Hong Kong consumers – Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro – all designed to inspire creativity among smartphone users – as well as the refreshed and stylish Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE. These three new smartphones are now available at all Mi Home Stores, telecom service providers and retailers.









To highlight the innovative "cinemagic" filmmaking features with the revolutionize smartphone photography and videography in Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi Hong Kong and Edko Films Ltd. have jointly launched an in-depth collaboration on the Hong Kong superstar biographical film "Anita". Directed by "Cold War" movie series' director Longmond Leung, "Anita" was selected as the closing film of the 26th Busan International Film Festival. The movie used special effects to reshape the society of Hong Kong in the 1980s and 1990s, and reproduces many glorious moments and classic scenes of music and film, Xiaomi 11T users can enjoy the movie trailers with the unique cinemagic features to experience an immersive and surprising quality "mi time" in the palms of hands.





Xiaomi 11T Pro: The Ultimate Flagship for Cinemagic Filmmaking and Phenomenal Performance

Xiaomi has achieved another milestone with the launch of the cinematic powerhouse Xiaomi 11T Pro - Xiaomi' s first smartphone to launch globally with the company's proprietary 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge technology. The industry-leading technology will enable a 100% charge in just 17 minutes*, giving creators more time to keep up with their creativity and minimize downtime by ensuring a full day use. This is achieved through innovative technologies such as dual charge pumps, dual-cell battery structure, MTW, Graphene application on Li-ion battery and Mi-FC technology. The safety of the battery is guaranteed by a TÜV Rheinland Safe Fast-Charge System Certification, 34 charging and battery safety features, real-time temperature monitoring and other measures. All that while the flagship Qualcomm ® Snapdragon™ 888 mobile platform delivers the power needed to propel a plethora of AI features.





Not only does Xiaomi 11T Pro pack a lot of performance punch, but it also features a powerful triple camera set up with a pro-grade 108MP wide angle, 2x telemacro, and a 120° ultra-wide angle lens. On top of that, the smartphone boasts impressive computational filmography capabilities with one-click AI Cinema modes, 8K recording and HDR10+, allowing users to capture footage with the same smart ISO technology found in digital cameras.





A real Cinemagic powerhouse wouldn' t be complete without a stunning, durable and responsive display. The DisplayMate A+ rated 6.67'' FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED flat display is equipped with TrueColor, Dolby Vision® and HDR10+. It showcases over 1 billion colors, boasts 1000 nits of peak brightness, offers up to 480Hz touch sampling rate and is shielded by the strongest Corning® Gorilla® glass to date – Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus™. The display also features a number of eye care functions to protect users from eye strain, such as True Display which automatically adjusts the color temperature according to the surrounding conditions as well as Reading Mode 3.0. Xiaomi 11T Pro further tops that up with Dolby Vision® as well as dedicated dual speakers with SOUND BY Harman Kardon.





Xiaomi 11T: The Cinemagic Powerhouse for Content Creation





Xiaomi 11T continues the mission to make Cinemagic available to everyone by offering features such as a high-resolution triple camera, along with a suite of AI-powered tools to boost your creativity and productivity.





Enjoy breathtaking shots with Xiaomi 11T triple camera featuring a 108MP high-resolution wide-angle, 120° ultra-wide angle, and 2x telemacro camera. The smartphone combines this with its one-click AI cinema modes to distill the tricks of professional cinematographers such as Time Freeze, Night Time-Lapse, Magic Zoom and other types of complicated shots into just a single click while the faintest of sounds is brought to life in cinematic fashion with Audio Zoom.

Xiaomi 11T 6.67'' 120Hz flat AMOLED display equally delivers HDR10+ with stunning sharpness and crystal clarity, over 1 billion colors, a smorgasbord of eye care features and up to 480Hz touch sampling rate, ensuring that the slightest tap on the screen will allow users to capture the perfect shot even in a fleeting moment.

Whether you' re shooting or editing your very own cinematic footage, Xiaomi 11T keeps up with you throughout your day thanks to a power-efficient MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra chipset, a massive 5000mAh battery and 67W wired turbo charging that gets to 100% in only 36 minutes*.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro and Xiaomi 11T come in 3 stylish colors with a brushed finish including Meteorite Gray, Moonlight White, and Celestial Blue. The recommended retail price starts from HK$3,699 for Xiaomi 11T 8GB+256GB and HK$4,399 for Xiaomi 11T Pro 12GB+256GB.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE: Flagship-level Performance Housed in a Thin, Lightweight Package

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE unveils a sleek yet striking aesthetic, packing all the perks into an ultra thin and lightweight body, measuring a mere 6.81mm and 158g** . The design is further accentuated by a razor-thin 1.88mm on both top and side bezels, as well as four choices of stylish color. While Truffle Black, Bubblegum Blue, and Peach Pink are making a return, Xiaomi is adding a brand new color - Snowflake White, matte and frosted white similar to freshly fallen snow.

Thanks to the 6.55" AMOLED DotDisplay, 10-bit TrueColor support and Dolby Vision® , Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE offers truly stunning ultra vivid picture quality with vibrant colors, incredible brightness, contrast and amazing detail. Continuing the camera heritage of the Xiaomi 11 Family, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE delivers best-in-class shooting with a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 5MP telemacro camera. Bundled with a toolbox of AI-powered features including One-click AI cinema, cinematic video filters, and a new Vlog mode.

Featuring the Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 778G 5G Mobile Platform, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE leverages the power of 5G*** to elevate your daily experience. With ultra-fast connection at your fingertips, you can stream HD videos or resource-heavy games without lag, and enjoy crystal-clear video calls. The device is also equipped with a 4,250mAh battery and 33W fast charging that powers up in no time.





Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE comes in two variants, recommended retail price for 8GB+128GB at HK$2,799 and 8GB+256GB at HK$2,999.





* Data sourced from Xiaomi labs.

** Product weight, size and related specifications are theoretical values only. Actual measurements between individual products may vary. All specifications are subject to the actual product.

*** 5G connectivity may vary based on regional availability and local operator support.





About Xiaomi Corporation

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (1810.HK). Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones, smart hardware and Internet of Things (IoT) platform at its core.





With an equal emphasis on innovation and quality, Xiaomi continuously pursues high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.





As of the second quarter of 2021, Xiaomi is the No. 2 smartphone brand in the global smartphone market. The company has also established the world' s leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, with over 374.5 million smart devices connected to its platform, excluding smartphones and laptops. Xiaomi products are present in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. In August 2021, the company made the Fortune Global 500 list for the third time, ranking 338th, up 84 places compared to 2020.





Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Hang Seng TECH Index and Hang Seng China 50 Index.





For more information about Xiaomi as a company, please visit https://blog.mi.com/en/ .





