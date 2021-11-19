Xiaomi and foodpanda enter strategic partnership to expand quick commerce for consumer electronics in Asia

In Xiaomi's first quick-commerce partnership in Asia, hundreds of Xiaomi electronic products will be available for on-demand deliveries on foodpanda shops in Singapore and Thailand

in Singapore and Thailand The foodpanda app is pre-loaded in new Xiaomi devices across 10 markets in Asia

foodpanda saw 18x growth in orders for computer and mobile device accessories compared to in 2020, and expects demand for consumer electronics will continue to grow as more customers choose on-demand delivery within 30 minutes





SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 19 November 2021 - foodpanda, Asia's largest food and grocery delivery network outside of China, has entered a strategic partnership with Chinese tech giant Xiaomi to offer a wide range of consumer electronics and appliances for on-demand deliveries on foodpanda shops in Singapore and Thailand . In addition, the foodpanda app is pre-loaded in new Xiaomi mobile phones in 10 markets across Asia.









As Xiaomi's first quick-commerce (q-commerce) partner in Asia outside of China, foodpanda will offer hundreds of items ranging from smart devices, audio and mobile accessories, to household appliances, delivered within 30 minutes. This partnership marks foodpanda shops' expansion of non-grocery categories to better provide for customers' daily lifestyle needs.

In Singapore, more than 100 unique items are available for islandwide deliveries, while more than 200 products are available from six stores in Thailand. Some of the best-selling Xiaomi products on foodpanda shops in Singapore include household appliances like the XiaoMi Smart Antibacterial Humidifier and XiaoMi Electric Kettle. The most popular item among Singapore and Thai customers is the wireless mouse — a must-have accessory as customers continue to work from home!

Partnership timely to support spike in consumer demand

Xiaomi's popularity has increased exponentially, making it the world's second largest smartphone manufacturer globally, scaling beyond mobile phones to include a wide range of consumer electronics and smart home products. Xiaomi's market share in Asia has also increased, with Xiaomi on track to be the world's biggest smartphone maker within three years . As it continues to expand in the region, on-demand deliveries via foodpanda shops offer a new channel to reach millions of customers across Asia.

A 2021 analysis by Frost & Sullivan reported that Asia-Pacific witnessed an increase in mobile applications consumption due to COVID-19, with consumers spending more time on digital media. foodpanda also saw a corresponding increase in demand in q-commerce:





With more customers shifting their spending habits to mobile platforms, foodpanda shops saw an 18x increase in orders for computer and mobile device accessories compared to the same period in 2020.

saw an 18x increase in orders for computer and mobile device accessories compared to the same period in 2020. More than 1,000 electronics stores across Asia joined foodpanda shops in 2021 alone, and the platform now offers more than 289,000 products from local players to big brands such as Huawei, Logitech, Asus, TP Link, Remax, Philips, ecHome, e-life Mall, etc.





Electronics, together with groceries, health and wellness, and beauty are four core segments that have shown the most growth in the number of shops onboarded in foodpanda shops in the past year. Globally, Delivery Hero, parent company of foodpanda, reported on 11 November 2021 in its Q3 Trading Update , a 52% Y-o-Y growth in orders comprising the q-commerce business. Delivery Hero saw a 330% growth of foodpanda shops as a vertical.

"On-demand deliveries are increasingly an essential part of people's everyday lives," said Abhishek Sahay, Senior Director of New Verticals at foodpanda. "Beyond traditional e-commerce, brands are now already looking for the next phase of growth — with quick-commerce, foodpanda shops provides a new way for retailers to deliver their products to customers almost instantly, whenever they need it. We're proud to be Xiaomi's first quick commerce partner in Asia, helping them connect more instantaneously with their customers in the region."

In addition to listing Xiaomi products on foodpanda shops in Singapore and Thailand, the foodpanda app is pre-loaded in new Xiaomi mobile phones in 10 markets across Asia — Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, Taiwan, Philippines, Bangladesh, Laos, Cambodia, and Myanmar.





