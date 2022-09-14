Xiaomi Partner and President Wang Xiang named one of the "Outstanding People" in the "2022 Forbes China - Global 100 Outstanding Chinese" award

HONG KONG, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 13, Wang Xiang, Partner and President of Xiaomi Corporation, was selected as one of the "Outstanding People" in the "2022 Forbes China - Global 100 Outstanding Chinese" award. Forbes China noted that since Wang Xiang joined Xiaomi, he led the consumer electronic and smart manufacturing companies rapid global expansion efforts, in which it entered over 100 markets under his outstanding leadership. Meanwhile, he continuously improved Xiaomi's global intellectual property (IP) strategy and compliance system, cleared IP obstacles, and facilitated globalization.

Forbes China launches the "Global 100 Outstanding Chinese" list in 2022, focusing on overseas young talents and entrepreneurs, selecting 100 outstanding global Chinese representatives from two major fields: business and culture in various regions, including the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. The Forbes list has three major categories: Business Leader, Outstanding People, and Potential Elite. Wang Xiang was one of 17 people to received the title of "Outstanding", all of whom are distinguished talents of global influence, and some representing companies with a market value of over 100 billion RMB.

About Xiaomi Corporation

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (1810.HK). Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core.

Embracing our vision of "Make friends with users and be the coolest company in the users' hearts", Xiaomi continuously pursues innovations, high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

Xiaomi is one of the world's leading smartphone companies. According to Canalys, the company's market share in terms of smartphone shipments ranked No. 3 globally in the second quarter of 2022. The company has also established the world's leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, with 526.9 million smart devices connected to its platform as of June 30, 2022, excluding smartphones, tablets and laptops. Xiaomi products are present in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. In August 2022, the company made the Fortune Global 500 list for the fourth time, ranking #266, up 72 places compared to 2021.

Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Hang Seng TECH Index and Hang Seng China 50 Index.

