Xiaomi Renews Via Licensing’s Advanced Audio Coding Patent Pool License

SAN FRANCISCO and BEIJING, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Via Licensing Corporation, the collaborative licensing leader, and Xiaomi, the world’s leading consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company, today announced Xiaomi renewed its license to Via’s Advanced Audio Coding (AAC) patent pool. This global agreement encompasses smartphones, for which Xiaomi is ranked third for worldwide sales1.



“We are happy to continue our agreement with Via’s AAC patent pool, a balanced collaborative licensing model that seeks to address the unique challenges of our market,” said Ran Xu, General Manager of Global Business Development and IP Strategy, Xiaomi Technology. “Xiaomi customers will continue to enjoy this high-quality audio format.”

“We are delighted to renew our standard license with Xiaomi, a company with a sophisticated approach to global licensing, dedicated to delivering innovative products to users around the world,” said Heath Hoglund, President, Via Licensing.

Advanced Audio Coding is a coding method that allows consumers to enjoy high-quality audio with high compression efficiency, reducing the amount of data to be transmitted and the processing power required for playback.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (1810.HK). Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core.

Embracing our vision of “Make friends with users and be the coolest company in the users’ hearts,” Xiaomi continuously pursues innovations, high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

Xiaomi is one of the world's leading smartphone companies. The company has also established the world’s leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, with 478.1 million smart devices connected to its platform (excluding smartphones and laptops) as of March 31, 2022, excluding smartphones and laptops. In August 2021, the company made the Fortune Global 500 list for the third time, ranking 338th, up 84 places compared to 2020.

Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Hang Seng TECH Index and Hang Seng China 50 Index.

About Via Licensing Corporation

Via Licensing Corporation is a global intellectual property solutions provider dedicated to enabling innovation in partnership with technology companies, entertainment companies and universities around the world. Via develops and manages licensing programs on behalf of highly innovative companies in markets such as audio, wireless, broadcast, and automotive. Via is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dolby Laboratories, Inc., a company with more than 50 years of experience in innovation. For more information about Via, please visit www.via-corp.com.

