Xiaomi Wins Institutional Investor's Asia Executive Team Awards for the Fourth Consecutive Year

BEIJING and HONG KONG, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiaomi Corporation ("Xiaomi" or the "Group"; stock code:1810), a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an Internet of Things (IoT) platform at its core, has been awarded by Institutional Investor, a renowned international financial magazine, in multiple categories of Asia Pacific (Ex-Japan) Executive Team Awards for the fourth consecutive year.

In Technology Hardware sector, Xiaomi wins five category awards in "2022 Asia Pacific(Ex-Japan) Executive Team", including Best CEO, Best CFO, Best Investor Relations Professional, Best Investor Relations Program, and Best ESG. This is the first year Xiaomi clinched All-Star status, achieving a first-place in the combined rankings across all five categories.

Mr. Lei Jun, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Xiaomi, ranked no. 1 in Best CEO. Mr. Alain Lam, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, ranked no. 1 in Best CFO. Anita Chen, Director of Investor Relations and Capital Markets, ranked no. 1 in Best Investor Relations Professional. The Company ranked no. 1 in both Best Investor Relations Program and Best ESG categories. This is the fourth year that Xiaomi has been featured in the rankings since its stock market debut. The results demonstrate that the Company's overall corporate governance and investment relations management capabilities are well recognized by the capital markets.

Mr. Alain Lam, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Xiaomi Corporation, said, "We are honored to receive these awards and market recognition for our IR and ESG efforts. We will continue to communicate with capital markets in a timely manner, to adapt to fast-changing macro environment, and to maximize value for our shareholders, investors and partners globally. "

Every year, Institutional Investor magazine asks thousands of analysts, fund managers and researchers at securities firms and financial institutions to select the best performing firms and individuals across categories such as Best CEO, Best CFO, Best Investor Relations Professional and Best Investor Relations Company. Rankings in this year's All-Asia Executive Team survey evaluated companies' performance in the period February 2021 to January 2022 including how companies responded and developed investor relations amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. The rankings have become a benchmark for superior corporate governance standards as they are voted on by recognized members within the financial sector, and the rigorous evaluation process ensures the legitimacy of the awards.

This year, a total of 4,854 portfolio managers and buy-side analysts, and 670 sell-side analysts participated in the 2022 All-Asia Executive Team Honored Companies survey. The 1,612 companies nominated across 18 sectors this year were rated on core areas, including (1) Accessibility of Senior Executives (2) Execution of Strategy (3) Well Informed and Empowered IR Team (4) Productivity of NDR/Conferences/Calls (5) Responsiveness (6) Business & Market Knowledge (7) Consistency & Granularity, (8) ESG Information, (9) Timeliness of Disclosure, etc.

About Xiaomi Corporation

Xiaomi Corporation ("Xiaomi") was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (1810.HK). Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core.

Embracing our vision of "Make friends with users and be the coolest company in the users' hearts", Xiaomi continuously pursues technological innovations, compelling user experience and operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

Xiaomi is one of the world's leading smartphone companies. The company's market share in terms of smartphone shipments ranked No. 3 globally in the first quarter of 2022. The company has also established the world's leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, with more than 478 million smart devices connected to its platform (excluding smartphones, tablets and laptops) as of March 31, 2022. Xiaomi products are available in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. In August 2021, the company made the Fortune Global 500 list for the third time, ranking 338th, up 84 places compared to 2020.

Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Hang Seng TECH Index and Hang Seng China 50 Index.