Xiaomi Wins Recognized by Institutional Investor, '2021 All-Asia Executive Team' For Second Consecutive Year

HONG KONG, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional Investor, a renowned international financial magazine, has announced the 2021 All-Asia Executive Team with senior executives at Xiaomi Corporation ("Xiaomi" or the "Group"; stock code:1810), an internet company with smartphone and smart hardware connected by an Internet of Things ("IoT") platform at its core, securing a number of awards.

Xiaomi wins 5 categories awards in '2021 All-Asia Executive Team', which included Best CEO, Best CFO, Best IR Professional, Best IR Program and Best ESG.

Xiaomi Founder, Chairman and CEO Mr. Lei Jun was named the Best CEO. Mr. Alain Lam, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer was named the Best CFO.

Moreover, the Company was listed in both Best Investor Relations Team and Best ESG categories. This is the third year Xiaomi was featured in the rankings since its stock market debut. The remarkable results demonstrate that the company's overall corporate governance and investment relations management capabilities are well recognized by the capital market.

Every year, Institutional Investor magazine asks over a thousand analysts, fund managers and researchers at securities firms and financial institutions to select the best performing firms and individuals across categories such as Best CEO, Best CFO, Best Investor Relations Professional and Best Investor Relations Company. Rankings in this year's 2020 All-Asia Executive Team survey evaluated companies' performance in the period February 2020 to January 2021 including how companies responded and maintained investor relations amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. The rankings have become a benchmark for superior corporate governance standards as they are voted on by recognized members within the financial sector; the rigorous evaluation process ensures the legitimacy of the awards.

This year, a total of 3,503 portfolio managers and buy-side analysts, and 581 sell-side analysts participated in the 2021 All-Asia Executive Team Honored Companies survey. The 1,438 companies nominated across 18 sectors this year were rated on 18 core areas, including (1) Accessibility of Senior Executives (2) Execution of Strategy (3) Well Informed and Empowered IR Team (4) Productivity of NDR/Conferences/Calls (5) Responsiveness (6) Business & Market Knowledge (7) Consistency & Granularity, (8) ESG Information, (9) Timeliness of Disclosure, etc.

About Xiaomi Corporation

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (1810.HK). Xiaomi is an internet company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an Internet of Things (IoT) platform at its core.

With an equal emphasis on innovation and quality, Xiaomi continuously pursues superior user experience and high operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

As of the first quarter of 2021, Xiaomi remains among the top 3 in the global smartphone market. The company has also established the world's leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, with 351.1 million smart devices connected to its platform, excluding smartphones and laptops. Xiaomi products are present in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. In August 2020, the company made the Fortune Global 500 list for the second time, ranking 422nd, up 46 places compared to 2019. It also ranked 7th among internet companies.

Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Hang Seng TECH Index and Hang Seng China 50 Index.