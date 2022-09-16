Xiaomi's Partner and President, Wang Xiang, was selected as "Outstanding People" in the "2022 Forbes China - Global 100 Outstanding Chinese"

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 16 September 2022 - A few days ago, Wang Xiang, Partner and President of Xiaomi Group, was selected as one of the "Outstanding People" in the "2022 Forbes China - Global 100 Outstanding Chinese" awards. Forbes China noted that after Wang Xiang joined Xiaomi, he led the consumer electronic and smart manufacturing companies' rapid global expansion efforts, in which it entered over 100 markets under his outstanding leadership. Meanwhile, he continuously improved Xiaomi's global intellectual property (IP) strategy and compliance system, cleared IP obstacles, and facilitated globalization.Forbes China launched the "Global 100 Outstanding Chinese" list in 2022, focusing on overseas young talent and entrepreneurs, selecting 100 outstanding global Chinese representatives from two major fields: business and culture in various regions, including the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. The Forbes list has three major categories: Business Leader, Outstanding People, and Potential Elite. Wang Xiang was one of 17 people to receive the title of "Outstanding", all of whom are distinguished talents of global influence, and some representing companies with a market value of over 100 billion RMB.Hashtag: #Xiaomi

