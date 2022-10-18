Ximai Builds Upon the Success of Award-winning Peanut Butter Egg Roll and Looks to the Future

Sustained innovation and creativity is at the heart of the business

CHANGHUA, Taiwan, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ximai Foods Limited Company (Ximai), continues to make strides in the world of baked goods with its innovative Peanut Butter Egg Roll, which most recently won the 2022 Changhua Top 100 Best Gifts Finalist Gold Award.

Created in 2020, the Peanut Butter Egg Roll immediately surpassed all expectations of what a traditional egg roll should look or taste like. Recognizing that the interior of the egg roll could be enhanced with filling, Ximai took the chance to add its own twist on things with the beloved peanut butter filling.

Locally sourced, fragrant and crispy

The outer shell of Ximai's Peanut Butter Egg Roll is made from locally sourced and fresh eggs and fried using a perfected recipe to achieve the qualities of being fragrant and crispy. The product is then elevated to another level by incorporating the peanut butter filling from famous Taiwanese brand, Hsinchu, delivering a distinctly Taiwanese taste.

Xi Mai egg rolls come in individual packaging that is convenient and hygienic and it extends the shelf life of the egg rolls, solving the issue of consuming the whole package of egg rolls after unpacking.

It is no surprise that it becoming the leading product of Ximai, achieving high retail and online sales. To further expand the success of the Peanut Butter Egg Roll, Ximai is also recognized as having the largest peanut butter egg roll factory in Taiwan, with a daily output of more than 60,000 pieces hot off the presses. Additionally, Ximai has achieved several certification including HACCP, ISO22000, and Dun & Bradstreet, promising the best quality,

More than just egg rolls

In addition to the Peanut Butter Egg Roll, Ximai is committed to producing more noteworthy products for consumers, with its Almond & Jerky Flakes Egg Roll being another potential hit as it undergoes a patent application together with other varieties of cakes, puffs, cookies, and more.

As a company, Ximai maintains strong beliefs in the pillars of quality, service, and affordable pricing, and adheres to the principles of integrity and stability to achieve sustainable operations.

"Our Peanut Butter Egg Roll is a clear representation of our commitment to our values, as well as a commitment to delivering the best to our customers. We believe in doing the hard work and ensuring that everyone within and outside of Ximai is able to enjoy what we do, while coming along with us on this journey," said YI-MIN, HUANG, CEO of Ximai.

Looking to the future, the company will look to link its products with the tourism industry, engage in more experiential marketing, and capitalize on the increasing number of consumers seeking more unique leisure and entertainment options.

To learn more about Ximai and its products, please visit the company's official website or www.taiwantrade.com, or follow them on Facebook .

About Ximai Foods Limited Company

Established in 2004, Ximai Foods Limited Company began life in the Sanxia district in New Taipei City, with the Ximai Baking Kingdom becoming its flagship brand in 2017. The brand is anchored by three main mascots, the King of Egg Rolls, the Queen of Cheese, and the Prince of Puffs, each bringing a distinct and delicious taste for adults and children alike.

The company achieved another breakthrough in 2020 with the creation of its Peanut Butter Egg Roll, a new star product that has grown in popularity, especially online. The success of this new product is further strengthened by the largest peanut butter egg roll factory in Taiwan, with a daily output of more than 60,000 pieces.

