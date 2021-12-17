Xinhua Silk Road: 2021-2022 Xinhua-Fengjie Navel Orange Price Index report unveiled in S.W. China's Chongqing Fri.

CHONGQING, China, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021-2022 Xinhua-Fengjie Navel Orange Price Index and prospects report made debut on the third China Chongqing Fengjie international orange expo held in Chongqing, southwest China on Friday.

The report, which depicts the running of the Xinhua-Fengjie navel orange price index during the 2020-2021 production season and prospects for the coming 2022, shows that navel orange-related enterprises or dealers are widely optimistic about the future development of navel orange industry in China.

In spite of the fact that navel orange outputs grew year by year in China in the post-epidemic era and led to weakening prices at both the production places and sales markets, Fengjie County of Chongqing managed to sustain vitality of local navel orange industry by increasing demonstration production bases, expanding marketing channels and scaling up production of late-ripening products to prolong the sales period.

As the report tells, Fengjie County has 24,666.67 hectares of navel orange production areas and total navel orange outputs are expected to reach 400,000 tonnes in 2021, which represents output value in excess of 3.8 billion yuan.

Fengjie County is one of the eight major navel orange production zones in the world. Navel orange industry has proved to be an effective vehicle in raising incomes of local farmers. In the county, more than 2,200 navel orange planting households pocket incomes of above 100,000 yuan annually, making navel orange trees the factual "trees of fortune" for the around 300,000 local navel orange farmers.

Currently, the brand value of Fengjie navel orange has grown from the 2.26 billion yuan in 2016 to 18.28 billion yuan and Fengjie navel orange has ranked among the first class orange brands in China, according to the report.