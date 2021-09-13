Xinhua Silk Road: 2021 Silk Road Maritime Brand Influence Parallel Forum held in Xiamen

BEIJING, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brand Influence Parallel Forum of the 2021 Silk Road Maritime International Cooperation Forum was held on last Thursday in Xiamen City of southeast China's Fujian province, aiming to strengthen international economic and trade cooperation as well as build a global shipping logistics brand.



Picture shows the scene of the Brand Influence Parallel Forum

Through keynote speeches, salon dialogues, the forum has showcased the status, characteristics and highlights of the Silk Road Maritime brand building, and discussed new trends in port and shipping logistics, aiming to build the brand a hub platform with global influence.

Silk Road Maritime is China's first port and shipping-centered international integrated logistics service brand and platform, said Chen Zhiping, vice chairman and general manager of Fujian Provincial Port Group. Based on its shipping network, Silk Road Maritime service has extended sea and land combined transport logistics service chain, and deepened international port cooperation.

Besides, Silk Road Maritime has set up a new logistics service system featuring standard services, convenient operation, and intelligent management. It has helped to build up a logistics service ecosystem for international port management and shipping, promote stable and smooth operation of global supply chains, industrial chains, and value chains, and formed a new pattern of all-round opening-up featuring land-sea internal and external linkages, added Chen.

At the forum, the Silk Road Maritime Brand Influence Research Report compiled by the China Economic Information Service was officially released. The report evaluated the influence of the brand in terms of media communication, industrial and economic development, and academic research. The report said that Silk Road Maritime has gained increasingly strong brand influence and global awareness with wide recognition of ports and shipping enterprises in overseas countries and regions in the past three years, and it has become a new engine driving the economic development of Fujian Province.

It is learned that the 2021 Silk Road Maritime International Cooperation Forum aims to serve the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road construction and enhance the stability and competitiveness of the supply chain. The forum was co-hosted by the People's Government of Fujian Province and the China Institute of Navigation, and organized by the People's Government of Xiamen City, Fujian Provincial Development and Reform Commission and etc.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/323770.html