Xinhua Silk Road: China-Japan Capital Market Research Forum focuses on post-pandemic international investment trends, changes

BEIJING, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The first China-Japan Capital Market Research Forum was held in Shanghai with scholars, financial investors and entrepreneurs from China and Japan exchanging insights on post-pandemic trends and changes of international investment.



The Capital Market Research Forum is held by Nomura Orient International Securities Co., Ltd. in Shanghai on Nov.18. 2021.

With asset management practices shared and different market research and analysis methods introduced by both sides, the forum, sponsored by Nomura Orient International Securities Co., Ltd. (Nomura Orient), aims to integrate resources of Chinese and Japanese markets while help boost China's wealth and asset management for better development.

With "openness" being Shanghai's distinctive feature, internationalization has always been the goal in Shanghai international financial center construction, said Ge Ping, deputy director of the Shanghai Municipal Financial Regulatory Bureau.

Among approximately 1,700 licensed financial institutions in Shanghai, about one third are foreign financial institutions, Ge said, commenting that Shanghai has become the top choice and a gathering place for foreign financial institutions that come to China for development.

China's opening-up aims for international cooperation, and the successful case with Nomura Orient could act as a model for international securities cooperation, providing reference for China's capital market development, according to Tu Guangshao, chairman of the Shanghai Finance Institute.

The establishment of Nomura Orient actually comes from China's opening-up in its capital market, according to Toshiyasu Iiyama, head of China Committee of Nomura Holdings, Inc. and President & CEO with Nomura Institute of Capital Markets.

Nomura Orient will continue to leverage Nomura Group's global resources to actively promote exchanges and cooperation between the capital markets of China and Japan, said Yu Qing, Board Chairman of Nomura Orient.

As a Sino-Japanese joint venture, Nomura Orient will continue to bridge Chinese and Japanese capital markets for better connectivity, said Sun Dongqing, general manager of Nomura Orient.

As one of the first foreign-owned securities companies approved to establish and start operations in China, Nomura Orient put its main focus on wealth management and has obtained four securities business qualification including securities brokerage, securities investment consulting, securities self-management service and securities asset management.

Nomura Group, the the controlling shareholder of Nomura Orient, is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/324965.html