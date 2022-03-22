Xinhua Silk Road: China-Laos Railway makes Kunming a trade and logistics hub for South Asia, Southeast Asia

BEIJING, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The China-Laos Railway has made Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, become a trade and logistics hub connecting Chinese domestic market with foreign markets in South Asia and Southeast Asia.



Aerial photo shows a train crossing the Yuanjiang major bridge over the Yuanjiang River in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

The freight volume of China-Laos Railway has hit 1.2 million tonnes, with the total volume of cross-border cargo exceeding 280,000 tonnes, as the project marked 100 days of operation on March 12, according to the China Railway Kunming Group Co., Ltd..

The China-Laos Railway stretches over 1,000 km and links Kunming to the Laotian capital Vientiane.

To further optimize the transport service, operators have launched the Lancang-Mekong Express freight line, which takes 26 hours from Kunming to Vientiane, shorter than the general freight transport.

It is noted that exports from China includes daily necessities, fertilizers, electronic products and so on while Laos exports rubber, rice, tapioca, charcoal, iron ore, etc. to China.

By now, a total of 13 provinces and municipalities in China including Beijing, Shanghai and Sichuan Province have launched more than 360 cross-border freight train services along the China-Laos Railway.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/327001.html