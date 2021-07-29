Xinhua Silk Road: China's Longtan pearl plum ripens and launches in market

BEIJING, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- About 15,000 tonnes of Longtan pearl plum, a special kind of fruit produced in Tian'e County, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, have entered the harvest season and gone to the market, according to a promotion meeting of Longtan pearl plum recently held in the county.



Photo shows local fruit farmer picking Longtan pearl plum in Tian'e County, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Tian'e Longtan pearl plum is a new variety bred from Tian'e wild plum. It can only bloom and bear fruit at an altitude of 500 meters above sea level and the best picking period is from late July to early August each year.

The unique geographical environment and climatic conditions of Tian'e County have created the unique quality of Tian'e Longtan pearl plum which has characteristics including very late ripening, good taste, early fruiting and high yield, strong resistance to adversity.

Known as the "queen of plum", Tian'e Longtan pearl plum is favored by consumers and is sold all over the country. Tian'e County has also been awarded the title of "Hometown of China's Longtan pearl plum".

In 2011 and 2015, Longtan pearl plum was awarded the "Consumers' favorite 100 regional public brands of Chinese agricultural products" and in 2019, it was awarded the "Registration Certificate of Outbound Fruit Orchard by Nanning Customs of China".

In order to ensure the ripeness and quality of Longtan pearl plum, Tian'e County actively promotes the unified launching time. The local agricultural department conducts scientific assessments based on the climate, rain, and plum's growth conditions of the year to arrive at a reasonable picking season, guiding fruit farmers to pick in a reasonable time period and realize mass sales to improve economic benefits.

Original Link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/322963.html