Xinhua Silk Road: China's tea industry maintains growth momentum in production and sales, expert

BEIJING, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the domestic epidemic is further well controlled, China's tea industry presents a boom in production and sales in 2021, said Wang Qing, president of China Tea Marketing Association, on the 17th China Tea Industry Economic Annual Conference held in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region recently.



Photo shows Xianren Mountain Scenic Spot in Buyang village of Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County. (By Gong Pukang)

Coordinating tea culture, tea industry and tea technology, the annual conference held various activities including exhibitions, economic and trade fairs, theme reports, health forums, promotion conferences, and industrial development forums, aiming at promoting high-quality development of the tea industry in Liuzhou, Sanjiang, as well as the nation.

According to Kuang Qu, party chief of Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, Sanjiang will take this annual conference as a new starting point for development, and promote the tea industry development with tea technology and tea culture.

It is learned that the tea industry has spread over the whole county of Sanjiang, with the total area of its tea gardens reaching 200,000 mu (about 13,333.33 hectares) and the area of its certified green tea gardens reaching 137,800 mu (about 9,186.67 hectares).

Sanjiang County has realized the cultivation of tea in every village through the model of "enterprise plus cooperative plus farmer", cultivated and introduced leading enterprises and promoted large-scale operation of tea gardens, in order to improve the tea industry in variety, quality and brand.

Currently, the tea industry has become the pillar industry of Sanjiang County. Statistics showed that as of the end of September this year, the output of Sanjiang dry tea was 16,256 tons, valuing 1.9 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 13.5 percent and 20 percent respectively.

During the annual conference, a report on the development of China's tea industry in 2021 was released, covering rural revitalization, domestic trade, international trade, food safety, smart tea industry, cultural tourism construction, and etc.

According to the estimate from China Tea Marketing Association, China's total tea production in 2021 will be about 3 to 3.2 million tons, with the output value reaching 280 billion yuan, and the total domestic sales is expected to be 2.3 to 2.5 million tons, with its sales volume exceeding 300 billion yuan.

