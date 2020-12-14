Xinhua Silk Road: China's Zhejiang Gongshang University becomes more popular among international students

BEIJING, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the novel coronavirus outbreak has affected teaching, Zhejiang Gongshang University in China has recently carried out online-and-offline blended teaching mode for international students.

Located in east China's Hangzhou, Zhejiang Gongshang University is one of the earliest commercial universities established in China. Now, it is becoming the choice of more overseas students to study in China with its abundant course resources, adequate scholarships, and beautiful campus environment.

In 2020, Zhejiang Gongshang University enrolled 143 Asian students, accounting for 58.1 percent of its international freshmen. The university cooperated with Malaysia for the first time and successfully cultivated many preparatory students in 2020.

The university will continue the preparatory and degree training model, cultivating and sending more talents around the globe.

International students can both learn and have opportunities to get internship offers from giant companies like Alibaba, thanks to the advantages of Hangzhou, the capital of e-commerce, said Charlie, an Indonesian student majoring in E-commerce.

"It really surprised me that I won the Zhejiang Provincial Government Scholarship for my performance," said Jirun, a Thai student, "it's an honor."

The university has 9 disciplines including Economics, Management, Law, Literature, Science, Engineering, History, Philosophy, and Art. In 2020, it ranks 77th in China, first in Zhejiang province and 8th in China's finance and economics universities in terms of the proportion of advantage discipline in all disciplines of a university, according to Shanghai Ranking Consultancy.

According to the fourth round of subject evaluation by China Academic Degrees & Graduate Education Development Center in 2018, the university's Statistics major entered category A. Its Food major entered the top 2% according to the Essential Science Indicators (ESI), and the Engineering entered the top 1%.

The university is also committed to cooperative education with foreign colleges and research institutions. China (Hangzhou) Cross-Border E-Commerce College, Zhejiang Gongshang University Sharjah Silk Road College and many other colleges were established in recent years.

Working with the Mexican government, a total of 22 students under school-government-enterprise cooperation project attended the university to study for a master's degree in 2020.

In 2021, Zhejiang Gongshang University will launch Chinese Language and Culture Program, E-commerce and other courses, providing excellent international students more opportunities to win Chinese Government Scholarship, International Chinese Language Teachers (Confucius Institute) Scholarship, and Zhejiang Provincial Government Scholarship.

