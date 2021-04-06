Xinhua Silk Road: E.China Fujian Zhangzhou holds investment event sealing RMB65.93bln worth of projects

BEIJING, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhangzhou city of east China's Fujian Province held Entrepreneurship and Investment Conference that themed on Greater Openness, Greater Industry, Greater Zhangzhou on Friday, which saw 40 projects, with total investment of 65.93 billion yuan, sealed on site.



Project signing ceremony of Entrepreneurship and Investment Conference held in Zhangzhou city of east China's Fujian Province on April 2, 2021. (Photo provided by Zhangzhou government)

The 40 projects include six projects by state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and centrally administrated SOEs, with investment amounting to 22.44 billion yuan, 11 by foreign enterprises with investment of 7.7 billion yuan and 23 by private firms involving investment of 35.79 billion yuan.

Specifically, Zhangzhou city big data center, Yue Shang Outlets Plaza, Jialong Automatic and intelligent metering & packing equipment production line, among others, were on the project signing list.

Zhangzhou features fine infrastructure facilities, according to Niels Oldenburger, general manager with Huisman (China), a worldwide operating company headquartered in the the Netherlands that delivers step changing technical solutions to world's leading companies in the oil & gas, renewables, leisure and civil industries. Huisman (China) has been operating in Zhangzhou Development Zone for 16 years and has built a professional and hardworking team here, he said.

Friday also saw a special promotion event of China (Zhangzhou) Cross-border E-commerce Comprehensive Pilot Zone held, witnessing 10 key cross-border e-commerce projects inked and three project including cross-border e-commerce online public service platform, "Zhang" brand, and sunshine procurement project launched.

