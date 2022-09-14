Xinhua Silk Road: E.China Shandong Linyi culture festival shows calligraphy charm, promotes tourism

BEIJING, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 18th Calligrapher Sage Culture Festival held in Linyi city of east China's Shandong province has shown charm of Chinese calligraphy while further promoted the city's tourism with rich cultural connotation.



Photo shows dance performance during the opening ceremony for the 18th Calligrapher Sage Culture Festival held in Linyi city of east China’s Shandong province on September 3, 2022.

With opening ceremony kicked off earlier this month, the monthlong festival spans till October 7 with calligraphy art exhibition and forum, public cultural experience activities, calligraphy-theme fair spreading in different locations such as the Linyi Calligraphy Square, the former residence of ancient Chinese calligrapher Wang Xizhi, Yizhou Ancient Town, art galleries, Linyi culture center, among others.

Hometown to world-famed ancient Chinese calligrapher Wang Xizhi, Linyi city has been working on building calligraphy its namecard while integrating such cultural inheritance with tourism and commerce, just as the theme of this year's festival, "Calligraphy & Innovation", has conveyed.

Wang Xizhi is an esteemed ancient Chinese calligrapher who is also referred to as the Calligrapher Sage (the Sage of Calligraphy). His most famous art work, "The Preface to the Poems Composed at the Orchid Pavilion" or Lanting Xu, represents high achievement of calligraphy.

