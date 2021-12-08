Xinhua Silk Road: Forestry industry flourishes in Guangxi's Baise with annual output over RMB 15 bln

BEIJING, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baise City in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has witnessed the prosperity of the city's forestry industry since it was approved by the State Council to set up a critical development and opening-up pilot zone in 2020, realizing annual output of over 15 billion yuan in the sector.



Photo shows the site of project groundbreaking ceremony in the forestry industry park in Baise city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Thanks to superior policies, resources, and geographic advantages, a total of 35 enterprises have settled in the Youjing District-based Guangxi Baise Modern Forestry Industrial Park, with a total investment of 4 billion yuan for projects under construction, injecting vitality into the development of forestry industry in the city.

The Youjiang District of Baise City recorded a woodland area of 4.5 million mu accompanied by more than 80 percent forest coverage, including the commercial forest of eucalyptus trees covering about 460,000 mu.

In response to the central government's call for greed development under the philosophy of "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets," the Youjiang District has been giving full play to the advantages of regional resources and injecting impetus into the regional economic transformation and upgrading through the outstanding forestry industry, according to a local government official in Baise.

The favorable policy has further promoted the forestry development of Baise City. Guangxi recently released the Mater Plan on Development of the Critical Development and Opening-up Pilot Zone in Baise City of Guangxi (2021-2030), vowing to leverage the port function of Youjiang River to enhance the logistic conditions for better supporting local industries.

Besides, the continuous business environment optimization in recent years also takes part in the forestry boom in Baise City. For example, the city has streamlined the process for about 99.2 percent of government affairs.

Covering a planned land area of 6,668 mu (about 444.53 hectares), the forestry industrial park is committed to building a comprehensive park integrating warehousing, logistics and furniture material manufacturing, with an expected annual output value of 10 billion yuan of furniture products and about 5,000 local jobs available.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/325186.html