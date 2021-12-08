Xinhua Silk Road: Guotai Junan Securities holds online forum on global asset management

BEIJING, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd., a leading Chinese securities firm, held an online forum on global asset management last Friday.

The forum, co-hosted by Guotai Junan Innovation Investment Co., Ltd and HuaAn Funds, attracted experts of the industry from home and abroad.

Cao Deyun, Executive Vice President and Secretary General of Insurance Asset Management Association of China, said due to the impacts of changing international economy, faster aging of global population and low interest rates, the global insurance asset management industry in recent years has shown new features of more prudent investments, more investments from abroad, and the third-party management mode and alternative investment have been favored.

Cao added that the industry should adopt active approach, focus on product innovation, capacity building, asset management technology and explore the third-party asset management business, in order to make the industry develop in a secure, steady and highly effective way.

He Qing, Chairman of Guotai Junan, believed that the asset management industry, as a key part of the financial system, should play a larger role in reconstructing industrial chain, improving supply chain, maximizing capital expansion, and fundamentally serving the real economy. He stressed that Guotai Junan has been focusing on the aim to support the transition and development of the real economy and help investors maintain and increase their wealth.

The firm will seek opportunities in the building of Shanghai into an international center of capital management and make more contributions in this respect, according to He.

During the event, the firm, together with an investment firm Prudential Financial, revealed a research report on international experience and Shanghai's efforts in building itself into an international center of asset management. The report highlighted four aspects, including building a world-class business environment, establishing a highly effective modern market, pooling competitive institutions and talents of asset management, and improving ability of risk control.

