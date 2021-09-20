Xinhua Silk Road: Initiative unveiled at 2021 Silk Road Maritime International Cooperation Forum to maintain unimpeded supply chain

BEIJING, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An initiative jointly launched by practitioners in global shipping and logistic industry was released recently at the 2021 Silk Road Maritime International Cooperation Forum held in Xiamen of southeast China's Fujian Province, aiming to jointly build a harmonious and unimpeded global supply chain.



Photo taken on September 9 shows the roundtable discussion at the 2021 Silk Road Maritime International Cooperation Forum held in Xiamen of southeast China's Fujian Province.

As global supply chain and economic and social development were challenged by COVID-19 pandemic as well as climate change, practitioners in the field need to make unswerving efforts to stabilize the global supply chain, according to a forum participant.

According to the initiative, all parties pledged to continue to uphold the basic principle of openness and inclusiveness, jointly build a multilateral cooperation mechanism, and maintain the stability and smooth of the international supply chain.

All parties are advocated to adhere to the development concept of harmony with the nature, strengthen low-carbon and sustainable development of ports as well as shipping industry.

Priorities will also be given to joint responding to challenges and creating a win-win business environment. The parties will strengthen communication and cooperation to continuously extend the scope of services in the maritime industry while ensuring the stable operation of the existing businesses.

In order to further improve the service efficiency of the shipping industry, all parties will strive to strengthen the application of digital and intelligent innovative methods in the field of port operations.

It is noted that the 2021 Silk Road Maritime International Cooperation Forum was co-hosted by the People's Government of Fujian Province and the China Institute Navigation, and organized by the People's Government of Xiamen City, Fujian Provincial Development Reform Commission and ect., aiming to serve the 21stCentury Maritime Silk Road construction.