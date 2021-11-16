Xinhua Silk Road: SMEs, TCM Expos in Yulin, Guangxi boost development of SMEs, related industries

BEIJING, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 14th Small and Medium Enterprises Expo (Yulin·China) and the 12th China (Yulin) Traditional Chinese Medicine Expo kicked off November 12 in Yulin, a prefecture-level city in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, have boosted the development of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and related industries.



Photo shows the scene of the 14th Small and Medium Enterprises Expo (Yulin·China) and the 12th China (Yulin) Traditional Chinese Medicine Expo kicked off November 12 in Yulin of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The SMEs Expo focuses on industries like manufacturing, big health, trade and logistics, housing and autos, etc., and boasts seven exhibition areas. The Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Expo focuses on TCM and spice. Both Expos aim to foster the high-quality development of related industries.

According to the organizing committee, during the Expos, 35 projects were signed with a total investment of 51.879 billion yuan, including one project with an investment of over 10 billion yuan and 17 projects each with an investment of more than one billion yuan, involving machinery manufacturing, new materials, textile and clothing, electronic information, trade and logistics, big health, culture and tourism, and other key industries.

The SMEs in Yulin have developed rapidly since the reform and opening-up, making the city a national famous city for SMEs, as well as a medicine capital and a spice capital in southern China, said Mo Hua, Party chief of Yulin.

Since 2004, 13 sessions of SMEs Expo and 11 sessions of TCM Expo have been held in Yulin, and after 17 years of cultivation, the Expos have become brand exhibitions with wide influence in the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area, and important platforms to promote the development of SMEs, noted Mo.

Data show that at present, Yulin has 82,000 SMEs, including 650-odd ones each with an annual main business revenue of more than 20 million yuan.

It's learned that the 13 sessions of SMEs Expo have cumulatively attracted over 16,000 exhibitors since its inception in 2004, and the 11 sessions of TCM Expo have attracted more than 14,000 exhibitors since its inception in 2009. Yulin has inked more than 1,400 investment contracts with a total investment of over 350 billion yuan through the Expos.

original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/324866.html