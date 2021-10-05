Xinhua Silk Road: Wuliangye makes debut at China Pavilion of Expo 2020 Dubai

BEIJING, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China's leading liquor maker Wuliangye made a sparkling appearance at the China Pavilion of Expo 2020 Dubai in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, which officially opened its doors to visitors on Friday.

As the official partner and the designated liquor of the China Pavilion, the Chinese liquor producer shares with the world its products, brand image, and the charm and culture of Chinese liquor.

It is learned that Wuliangye has a deep relationship with World Expos. The liquor maker has showed up at World Expos for many times, and won several awards and widespread praise worldwide.

As a representative of Chinese national brands, Wuliangye has actively participated in major international events such as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), Boao Forum for Asia, and China-ASEAN Expo.

According to Wuliangye, it will make full use of the opportunities brought by the World Expo to show the world its broader efforts to push forward the common development of the world and the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Covering an area of 4,636 square meters, the China Pavilion, one of the largest pavilions at the Expo 2020 Dubai, gives center stage to the country's latest achievements in such fields as space exploration, information technology, and artificial intelligence (AI), offering a futuristic vision for the better life of human beings.

Under the theme of "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future," the Expo 2020 Dubai will last until March 31, 2022 from Oct. 1, 2021. This is the first time that the World Expo is staged in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia.

