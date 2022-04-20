Xinyuan Real Estate Updates Sale of BLOOM on Forty Fifth, New York City, USA

BEIJING, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Xinyuan" or "the Company") (NYSE: XIN), an NYSE-listed real estate developer operating primarily in China with assets in other countries, today announced its delivery of Bloom on Forty Fifth, a modernist-inspired eight-story new development features 92 condominium residences comprised of studio to four-bedroom homes. This property is located at 500 West 45th Street, New York City and has a full blockfront between West 44th and 45th Streets along Tenth Avenue. The closings and move-ins are underway this month, with over 20% of units already sold.

"I am very proud of our team in navigating the highly challenging environment throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and in maximizing this development opportunity to meet the market demand," stated Jared Simon, XDGI's Chief Executive Officer of International Real Estate. "This milestone showcases that we have successfully developed and owned a high-quality and well-located property in creating substantial value for our shareholders."

"We're excited to welcome the first wave of residents to Bloom, and are very pleased to receive their positive feedbacks on Bloom's many sought-after amenities, especially the access to outdoor spaces, as well as Bloom's ideal location to easily commute to Midtown, Hudson Yards, and Times Square," added David Chang, Sales Director at Compass Development Marketing Group, who is leading sales at the property.

With its enviable location, Bloom on Forty Fifth offers a prime destination in one of the most vibrant neighborhoods on Manhattan's burgeoning West Side. Residents of Bloom on Forty Fifth are moments away from dining, shopping, and cultural institutions with New York City's famous Theater District to its east. Bloom on Forty Fifth is also moments away from some of Manhattan's most prominent commercial towers including the Empire State Building and Google's forthcoming Hudson Yards campus, giving future residents the option of walking to work. In addition, residents can find transit options with nearby subway and Port Authority Bus Terminal at their convenience.

Designed by the award-winning Marvel Architects, Bloom on Forty Fifth brings a natural and contextual aesthetic to the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood, with a light façade made of glass, steel, and reinforced concrete. Located between Hudson River Park's waterfront greenspaces and Midtown's high-rises, residences at Bloom on Forty Fifth feature natural stones and woods such as Colonial Silver marble backsplashes and warm-toned wide-planked oak flooring to bring natural elements inside. Additionally, the residences offer the rare opportunity of light-filled north-, south-, east- and west-facing residences, with select homes featuring private outdoor space. Surrounded by low-rise buildings, Bloom on Forty Fifth connects residents to nature through a beautifully landscaped 8,000 square-foot elevated courtyard set between the north and south residential towers. The private open-air courtyard features a variety of plants and full-size trees, including honey locust trees and seating areas culminating in an idyllic setting for entertaining or private relaxation. The courtyard also features skylights that shed an abundance of natural light into the lobby.

Bloom on Forty Fifth's lobby features residents' lounge with a lush green wall, continuing the visual connection of nature throughout the building, a fireplace and floor-to-ceiling glass walls that open and close to adapt the space for different uses, such as entertaining or co-working. The lobby level also includes an elite fitness center, outfitted with cardio and strength training equipment to enhance residents' health and wellness. The building additionally features two common rooftops with seating areas and outdoor kitchens.

For more information, please visit the website www.bloom45.com and the on-site sales gallery at 500 West 45th Street or call (212) 289-4529.

About Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Xinyuan") is an NYSE-listed real estate developer primarily in China and also in other countries. In China, Xinyuan develops and manages large-scale, high-quality real estate projects in over ten tier one and tier two cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin, Zhengzhou, Jinan, Qingdao, Chengdu, Xi'an, Suzhou, Dalian, Zhuhai and Foshan. Xinyuan was one of the first Chinese real estate developers to enter the U.S. market and over the past few years has been active in real estate development in New York. Xinyuan aims to provide comfortable and convenient real estate related products and services to middle-class consumers. For more information, please visit http://www.xyre.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements includes statements about future debt and financial position, potential future collaborative efforts, among others, and can generally be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical statements are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including, but not limited to, our ability to continue to implement our business model successfully; our ability to secure adequate financing for our project development; our ability to successfully sell or complete our property projects under construction and planning; our ability to enter successfully into new geographic markets and new business lines and expand our operations; the marketing and sales ability of our third-party sales agents; the performance of our third-party contractors; the impact of laws, regulations and policies relating to real estate developers and the real estate industry in the countries in which we operate; our ability to obtain permits and licenses to carry on our business in compliance with applicable laws and regulations; competition from other real estate developers; the growth of the real estate industry in the markets in which we operate; the impact of pandemics, such as COVID-19, on the real estate market and the economies in our markets; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in the markets in which we operate; and other risks outlined in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statement is made.