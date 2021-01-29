XOLARIS Group starts its AIFM in Liechtenstein

XOLARIS Capital AG received its AIFM license for Liechtenstein

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In November 2020, XOLARIS Capital AG, Vaduz received its authorization as Alternative Investment Fund Manager ("AIFM") from the Financial Market Authority Liechtenstein ("FMA"). XOLARIS` white label ManCo platform continues to grow.

"I am proud of my entire team that we have received the approval in Liechtenstein and thus continue to grow internationally. Over the whole period, we had a highly constructive process with the FMA. Like in our German AIFM we are now able to provide the whole scope of Services to our clients also in Liechtenstein, true to our motto "Investment Quality - Made with Passion"," says Stefan Klaile, managing director and founder of the XOLARIS Group.

XOLARIS also became a member of the Liechtenstein Investment Fund Association (LAFV).

About the XOLARIS Group

Founded in 2010, the XOLARIS Group stands with its AIFM for an independent white label investment company with a focus on Alternative Investment Funds (AIF) in the asset classes Private Equity, Real Estate, Renewable Energy and Shipping. With headquarters in Liechtenstein and subsidiaries in Germany, France, and Asia, the entire value chain of alternative investments can be represented, true to its motto: "Investment Quality - Made with Passion."

Other units of the group offer services ranging from advice on launching, structuring and distribution to fund accounting and the administration of alternative investment funds and other real asset investments.

As a legally independent service provider for the conception, administration and management of alternative investments, the XOLARIS Group sees itself in its entirety as an "enabler" for initiators and investors.

