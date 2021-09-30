Xpace Opens as Hub for Fulfilling Dreams of Singapore's Food Industry

Pandan Loop building to be a melting pot for innovation, collaboration and everything about food

SINGAPORE, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Inc today officially opens XPACE (pronounced as "space"), a building that has been meticulously conceptualised to help fulfill the dreams of those in Singapore's food ecosystem.

More than just a headquarters to the X-Inc group of companies, which has been in the food business since the 1930s, it is the realisation of X-Inc's dream of a greater and better food industry where innovations and collaborations abound.

The six-storey, 22,000-square metre building at 218 Pandan Loop was opened by Minister of Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong today.

XPACE paves the way for a new generation of food innovation facilities, with vertically integrated spaces for ideation, testing, manufacturing, and logistics.

Built at a cost of S$65 million, it aims to be an innovative culinary hub where avid food dreamers can co-work, co-create and co-lab in the wide range of facilities – from demo and commercial kitchens to presentation and event space. It's about the germination of ideas and dreams to foster collaboration and reduce overheads through shared common resources.

And when it's time to take the creations further, XPACE can provide food safety consultancy for Singapore Food Agency (SFA) certification and submission.

The Food Bank Singapore, Garrett Popcorn Shops and The Ice Cream Cookie & Co are among the new tenants with more in the specialty packaged food segment expected to make XPACE their home soon.

Collaborations at XPACE

Prior to its official opening, XPACE has already shown how different food players can team up to leverage each other's strengths to create unique products. X-Inc has worked with Jill's Sausages to create a sustainable ham with no preservatives, made with off-cuts of meat and vegetables. It has also partnered with The Ice Cream Cookie & Co to pay homage to local flavours by creating the XPACE Xandwich – a pandan ice cream with charcoal gula melaka cookies.

"XPACE was created to be a haven for liked-minded passionate food people to explore ideas, cook, prepare, work, store, discuss, collaborate, innovate, and experiment. It's the culmination of our dream and the start of many more to come. We are thrilled to pave the way for a new generation of collaboration that will hopefully result in a bigger and better food industry in Singapore," said Nichol Ng, CEO of X-Inc Pte Ltd.

More launches to come

As part of its grand opening celebration, X-Inc will be launching several initiatives next week.

ReXtore: A social enterprise that supports X-Properties Inc and other tenants by delivering modular, adaptable and eco-friendly pop-up spaces in a sustainable and community-centric manner.

A social enterprise that supports X-Properties Inc and other tenants by delivering modular, adaptable and eco-friendly pop-up spaces in a sustainable and community-centric manner. Backyard Productions: A movement initiated by food distributor FoodXervices Inc (www.foodxervices.com) to motivate F&B establishments in Singapore to support local produce, it aims to revolutionise the way good is eaten and grown in Singapore .

A movement initiated by food distributor FoodXervices Inc (www.foodxervices.com) to motivate F&B establishments in to support local produce, it aims to revolutionise the way good is eaten and grown in . XPACE Xupper Club: Located on the 6th level of XPACE, XPAC Xupper Club is supporting The Wok People's vision of bringing to life the cafeteria of tomorrow. It provides a platform for F&B and related businesses to innovate, ideate and develop new dishes and experiment with cutting edge technologies.

About X-Inc Pte Ltd

Established in 2016, X-Inc is the parent of a group of companies that has been in the food business since the 1930s. With about 200 employees, more than 7,000 products and over 4,500 customers, it brings to life dreams in the food ecosystem – from foodservice and retail to logistics and property.