Xpdea Introduces Geofencing Advertising to Increase ROI on Classifieds in India

Xpdea, known for its all-inclusive innovative digital advertising solution, announces its latest geofencing advertising technology for the Indian classifieds market. This all-new ad technology will drive return of investment for businesses by targeting potential customers within geographical locations (geofencing) with their specified classification ads. This era has seen enhanced and customised consumption of classifieds with location targeting.



Transforming Classifieds with Geofencing Technology



Catering to the unique needs of advertisers in the Indian classifier sector, Xpdea’s new geofencing advertising platform lets advertisers create an invisible boundary around the physical location. When users step inside the defined area, they can receive an ad on their mobile device, helping people discover local services at exactly the right time and place when they’re searching or shopping for it.



Key Benefits of Xpdea’s Geofencing Advertising



Improved Targeting Precision: Xpdea’s geofencing technology makes it possible for businesses to target potential customers using their real-time location. This means that users who are close to particular businesses or services see ads that are relevant to their needs in real-life, dramatically improving the engagement rates on those ads.



Higher ROI: By geo-targeting users in a defined geographic area, your money is far better spent on those prospects who are most likely to convert. Geofencing helps to cut down on wastage and increase ROI. Categories such as education & services free classifieds will benefit from this technology.



Real-Time Interaction: Geofencing also allows for real-time ad delivery, so a restaurant can target users as they arrive at its location, capitalising on those who may be most likely to be hungry for a meal. In effect, geofencing can help to time your ad’s delivery perfectly, when the user is most likely to be receptive to it. This immediacy can lead to increased levels of interaction and response.



Detailed Analytics and Insight: Our platform will provide analytics about your ad performance to include, user interactions within geofenced areas and other engagement metrics to better assist you in refining your strategy and plan for effective future campaigns.



Localised Campaigns: For any business that caters to diverse locations in India, geofencing makes localised campaigns possible means that businesses can localise their campaigns to the unique qualities of specific locations – from culture to demography – helping to ensure better returns.



A Game-Changer for Indian Classifieds



With such a diverse audience, the Indian classifieds market was giving the advertisers a challenge that was also an opportunity. Xpdea’s geofencing technology tackles this challenge head-on bringing in improved ad relevance and better campaign outcomes.



‘We could not be happier about the availability of geofencing advertising in India.’ [Name], [Title] at Xpdea ‘We have created this specific category of advertisement with a purpose to provide the best experience to people looking for classifieds online. With geofencing, we are not just providing brands with high advertising ROI but also giving users a way to find exactly what they are looking for based on their location and involvement.’



About Xpdea



Xpdea free classifieds solutions are pioneers in digital advertising solutions, providing the most advanced technology that helps businesses get a meaningful outcome. We have been focused on interactivity, targeting and personalisation allowing brands to connect with their consumers in a meaningful way. To learn more about services and solutions offered by Xpdea in the digital advertising space, get in touch with Xpdea.

