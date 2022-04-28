“XR EXPRESS Taiwan” and TAVAR lead the local XR teams to shine internationally

—

“Taiwan Can Help, and Taiwan is Helping!” The post-epidemic era is both a crisis and a turning point for more people to see Taiwan. Taiwan has always been an incubator of new technology and creative talents. Starting in 2018, Taiwan has prepared to face the era of the Metaverse, the “XR EXPRESS Taiwan”, which is a national-level large-scale XR project advised by the National Development Council (NDC) of the Taiwanese government with the goal of accelerating the ecological development of Taiwan Metaverse to seize the global attention.

Towards this undiscovered destination, the project brings together the dreamers, gathers the forces of creativity, and forges a platform where the impossible can be achieved. Through diverse seminars, forums, hackathons, matchmaking events, and establishing POC models for XR applications in different fields, the “XR EXPRESS Taiwan” project hopes to facilitate Taiwan's technology industry to integrate with the world and establish a leading position in the world.

"XR EXPRESS Taiwan" tandems international cooperation

“XR EXPRESS Taiwan” promotes cooperation with key settlements in many countries and establishes communication channels between the two parties. Through exchanges such as signing Memorandum of Cooperation (MOUs), going on business visits, attending the international professional expos, forming the seminars or forums from various countries, etc.

“XR EXPRESS Taiwan” has close connections and builds cooperative relationships with XR-related associations or parties in Asia, the USA, Europe, etc. For example, on April 13th, 2022, “XR EXPRESS Taiwan” connected with a Venture Capital based in Silicon Valley to hold a webinar bringing the latest trends of NFT and blockchain in the USA. Nearly 60 of Taiwan’s XR-related associations and enterprises were online. This event is the step in establishing a Taiwan-US partnership in the XR industry.

TAVAR - Local XR association also can help!

To show the world and our potential global partners that “Taiwan’s XR teams Can Help”! Taiwan’s first XR association and trade group, Taiwan Association for Virtual and Augmented Reality (TAVAR) is dedicated to promoting technology and accelerating industry growth through government collaboration. Established in 2016, TAVAR had continued to serve as a bridge between enterprises, government, and academia. To improve the success rate of TAVAR's matchmaking service, TAVAR set up the professional committees in 2021 to help the demand side find reliable and stable partners more quickly and accurately when planning XR applications.

TAVAR works with the government to create an environment for innovative enterprises and startups. So, as the main executor of the “XR EXPRESS Taiwan” project, TAVAR will keep on connecting domestic XR technology teams and global XR associations and incubators, hoping to connect Taiwan's top startups to the international market and expand the external cooperation resources. Welcome all parties to contact XR EXPRESS TW and TAVAR for further cooperation and find the business opportunities together!

About XR EXPRESS Taiwan

“XR EXPRESS Taiwan” is a project under the Taiwan government's innovation and entrepreneurship policy, with the main goal being to optimize the domestic ecosystem and strengthen the international network of the XR industry. As Taiwan's first and largest XR professional association, Taiwan Association for Virtual and Augmented Reality (TAVAR) is leading the way for Taiwanese startups. XR EXPRESS TW & TAVAR guide the Taiwanese startups, help consolidate the industry's strength domestically, actively integrate with the international community, and extend the energy of XR infinitely, connecting the local and the international, the present and the future.

