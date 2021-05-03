XSEED Education Launches in App Stores the First-of-a-Kind Teaching Tool for Teachers and Parents - Free Trial Now

SINGAPORE, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore based XSEED Education, a leading K-12 education company, announces that the XSEED SuperTeacher, the world's first teaching and learning app that can easily transform anyone into a 'Super Teacher' is now available for free trial to any teacher or parent via the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The app is a much needed education solution for schools and parents looking for an innovative, effective, easy to use tool that produces high-quality and engaging lessons every time for online classes, face-to-face in classrooms, and home learning.



The XSEED SuperTeacher app, developed for grade schools and parents, is the best teaching and learning app that delivers high-quality lessons every time with 10,000+ hours of learning content, teaching instructions, curriculum, assessments and online resources to support teaching online classes, face-to-face in classrooms and at home.

10,000+ hours of PreK-8 lesson plans, assessment, teaching resources, multimedia learning content like videos and audios. Teach anytime and anywhere . Lessons can be projected from teacher's mobile or tablet to a screen in class or over video conferencing platforms like Zoom for online classes.

The recent OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19) state that, "The COVID-19 crisis has forced education systems worldwide to find alternatives to face-to-face instruction. As a result, online teaching and learning have been used by teachers and students on an unprecedented scale."

Recognizing XSEED's responsibility as a global innovation partner to thousands of schools, tens of thousands of teachers, and millions of children and their parents, the company has mounted an all-out response to this reality. As Mr. Ashish Rajpal, Founder and CEO of XSEED Education, explained "when expectations are so high and the hurdles are many, then the teacher needs an impactful tool to make magic happen during class."

The early feedback on the XSEED SuperTeacher App is that it is easy and intuitive to use, suitable to conduct online classes, enables high-quality teaching with clear learning goals, and ample curated activities. XSEED has also taken care to ensure features to assist with note making, with help assistance, and easy access to additional resources. The XSEED SuperTeacher App is simple first step to inspiring students and making learning an adventure each time.

For more information on XSEED Education, XSEED SuperTeacher App, Free Training Webinars, and Free App Trial Download, please visit www.xseededucation.com

