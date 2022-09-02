Xtension Envy Celebrates New Salon Grand Opening

—

The first franchised hair extension salon franchise, Xtension Envy, opened the doors to its new salon on July 25th. The new 1600 sq ft. location is built to national franchise specifications. It will serve as the corporate training location for its franchisees and is designed to support its growing membership base.

The new salon is equipped with seven stylist stations, premium finishes, and a robust inventory of hair extensions on-hand for same-day service. The result is a one-stop-shop for extension installation, color, styling, and maintenance.

Xtension Envy provides a vehicle for partners to participate in the $10 billion hair extension industry. 40% of women have either had hair extensions or are currently wearing hair extensions but, the experience for most is expensive and tedious. It begins with a consultation to determine length, volume, color, and more. It is not uncommon for consumers to wait a week for their desired extensions to be available for installation. Often, clients have to go to one specialist to install their hair extensions and a separate salon for cut, color, and styling. Xtension Envy salons are fully stocked with 100% real human REMY hair and can provide same-day service (inclusive of cut, color, and style) to give the client the best look. Their unique monthly memberships help keep the extensions in top form, natural hair healthy, and make the service an affordable luxury for clients.

“We are 100% focused on hair extensions, and provide our clients a full service so they only have to go to one salon. Clients get the best service and value because all of our staff is trained in all methods of extensions and color. We offer only the highest quality hair extensions available in the market,” said founder Scott Lewandowski, “We are redefining the industry and setting the standard for the hair extension client experience. Our goal from Day 1 has always been to give our clients the best quality, service, and value.”

According to the Franchise Disclosure Document, corporate store revenues exceeded $1.1MM in 2021. The franchise has been awarded three Area Representative territories for a total of 40 licenses. Single, Multi-Unit, and Area Representative licenses are still available in key markets of interest.

“This model introduces a much-needed concept in the hair extension industry,” explains COO Josh Reed, “There is ongoing training for all staff to help maintain the highest standards of service. Xtension Envy offers a 30-day guarantee on our hair as long as the customer properly takes care of the extensions. Maintenance of the hair extensions is included in our monthly memberships. This is an excellent opportunity to be a first mover in an otherwise untapped industry. "

The Xtension Envy Franchise team is accepting applications from the right prospective franchise partners. For more information, visit franchise.xtensionenvy.com

About Xtension Envy Franchise

Xtension Envy - The Hair Extension Salon is the first-of-its-kind franchise model offering one-stop shopping for the installation, coloring, styling, and maintenance of hair extensions. Started by serial entrepreneur Scott Lewandowski and his wife Christine in 2018, Xtension Envy continues to experience fantastic growth. After three years of operating the first Xtension Envy salon in Scottsdale, AZ, they decided to bring it to the masses as a fully developed franchise offering in 2021.

