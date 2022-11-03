XTrend Speed has won 6 awards on the best broker

HONG KONG, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

XTrend Speed, a professional and service-oriented broker

XTrend Speed has kept in mind the principle of "providing high-quality services to customers" since its foundation. It acts on the philosophy of "Trade big·Dream big" to help more customers realize their dreams. In 2022, XTrend Speed lived up to expectations and won six awards — Fastest Growing Online Forex Broker - Asia, Best New Forex Trading Platform - Europe, Best Forex Trading App - Asia, Most Transparent Broker, Best Mobile Broker Award - Europe, Best Forex Copy Trading Platform - Global. XTrend Speed owes these achievements to customers' trust and support, and works harder to provide a better platform and high-quality to customers.

XTrend Speed is such a professional broker that supports customers trading more than 140 symbols including Forex, commodities, indexes and stocks. It has been popular in more than 170 countries, and there have been more than 10,000,000 customers over a few years. The rapid development of XTrend Speed is owned to many features it has been embodied with. You can trade with a small amount of money and invest from $2. You can also receive real-time news alert and watch live-streaming analysis online. No matter you are a starter or a master trader, you can find an investment method best suited you. In addition, XTrend Speed is led and guided by Michael Rezaie (the CEO of XTrend Speed) who is up-and-coming and result-oriented. He has more-than-12-year experience in finance and investment service industries. Over the years, he has undertaken several projects at CEO/Senior management levels, with start-up business brands, using his knowledge of Risk Management, Business Development and Project management. He will lead XTrend Speed to better provide services to customers.

About XTrend Speed Team

XTrend Speed always takes customer experience and demand as top priority, and has been committed to provided to customers a professional and service-oriented investment platform that is user-friendly and advanced.

Download link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.rynatsa.xtrendspeed

Links of public announcement on awards：

https://www.globalbrandsmagazine.com/award-winners-2022/

https://panfinance.net/category/award-winners/

https://www.forex-awards.com/

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/573258995/xtrend-speed-wins-best-mobile-broker-award-in-europe-for-2022

https://www.globalforexawards.com/retailawards

Company Name: Rynat Capital（Pty）Ltd

Country: South Africa

Website: www.xtrendspeed.com