Blockchain-based xx messenger protects message content and metadata with unprecedented quantum resistance

LOS ANGELES, US - Media OutReach - 26 January 2022 - The world's first quantum-resistant messaging app, xx messenger , launched on the xx network today. xx messenger allows users to communicate in real time through hundreds of decentralized nodes operating worldwide. The app is available for download on IOS and Android, features group chat as well as photo and audio sharing, and designed for easy use and switching to legacy messaging apps.

Unlike existing messaging apps, xx messenger uses quantum-resistant cryptography to protect message content from decoding and cMix software to obfuscate or shred metadata—information about who sends, when they send, where they send from, and who receives. Randomly selected teams of xx nodes encrypt anonymity sets of 1,000 messages, which are then repeatedly shuffled and have also been encrypted using quantum-resistant cryptography. Information that links senders and receivers is destroyed, preventing third parties from tracking intimate details about the patterns and structure of our lives.

xx messenger is dedicated to protecting and strengthening inalienable privacy rights at the dawn of web3.

Existing Message Encryption is not Quantum Resistant : Currently, messages sent on all other existing messengers, even those with "strong end-to-end encryption," will be easily retroactively decoded and analyzed by AI. Only what has been said using xx messenger will remain private.

Only xx Offers Metadata Shredding : Metadata shredding works by sending messages through randomly chosen xx network nodes around the world. Each node changes the order and the encryption before forwarding and then erases any record of what it has done.

: Metadata shredding works by sending messages through randomly chosen xx network nodes around the world. Each node changes the order and the encryption before forwarding and then erases any record of what it has done. Full xx Decentralization : The xx network supporting the xx messenger is a distributed, decentralized blockchain, now in mainnet, and is operated on transparent software run by more than 350 independently owned nodes in more than 80 countries. The xx messenger App is truly a decentralized App (dApp), which means that it operates on a decentralized blockchain autonomously through smart contracts.





The pioneering team behind the creation of the xx messenger developed early practical, anonymous, and verifiable cryptographic systems and is led by renowned cryptographer David Chaum, who proposed and deployed digital currencies, mix networks, permissionless cryptographic solutions, and verifiable voting systems starting in the 1980s.

For more, please visit https://xx.network/ .





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.