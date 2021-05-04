Singapore based,Y Ventures Lab Presents ‘Train + Place Program’ for young people with autism. Taking place online featuring a certified e-commerce specialist program for autistic teens.

—

70% of young people with autism spectrum disorders attend regular public schools. The issue is that many conventional schools are ill-equipped to have the necessary care for autistic youth. According to the National Autism Society and Ambitious about Autism, 60% of teachers do not believe they have undergone enough instruction to teach autistic young people. A bad autism classroom climate can severely disadvantage children with the disorder. Most importantly, it will make it impossible for them to engage in learning tasks and cope with everyday life. Furthermore, these topics will have a long-term effect on them.

Seeing a person with autism in the classroom can be difficult, but it can also be very rewarding if you know how to have the appropriate assistance. Any of the interventions will serve them greatly, whether by assisting them in maintaining their schedule, dealing with sensory deprivation, or engaging in learning in a manner that resonates with them.

As a result, it is important to understand the educational ramifications of autism and how to implement successful autism teaching strategies. By incorporating appropriate autism learning patterns and alleviating any stress in the classroom, autistic youth would be able to participate in learning more easily and becoming better prepared for their future.

Perhaps the most noticeable difference for adults with autism is the loss of care when they approach maturity. Though national statistics are difficult to come by, regional surveys indicate that unemployment among adults with autism is high. Young adults with autism who did not have an intellectual disability were three times more likely than those with autism who did have an intellectual disability to have no daily daytime events, most likely because there aren't many jobs or day services planned for individuals with autism who have normal or above-average intelligence.

To resolve these differences, Y Ventures Lab based in Singapore pioneered the creation of an online program, the ”Certified E-Commerce Specialist Program for Teens with Autism“. This initiative, delivered by Y Ventures Lab, a network of long-running outpatient services, seeks to teach young adults with autism who have received or are working toward a successful walk of life, the emotion control, executive performance, and professional/social skills needed for success in digital careers. Students also undergo individual education job counseling and exercise these skills at a volunteer internship site.

Supporting an individual with autism in the classroom is a significant challenge, but it is one that is both important and very rewarding. Aiding disabled young people in actively engaging in their schooling and career not only improves their school experience, but it also paves the way toward a world in which they can achieve their full potential.

Y Ventures Lab is proud to bring this first in the world online program to life for the first time. This train and place program exist to assist autistic youth in learning in-demand e-commerce skills and preparing for the real world and help them to have a better job opportunity in e-commerce industry. Y Ventures is seeking for partnership with autism centres in Asia region to launch its trial program

For a free 6 weeks trial program please register: https://www.yvlab.yventures.com.sg/

Contact Info:

Name: Sean liong

Email: Send Email

Organization: YV Lab Pte Ltd

Address: 1 Lor 2 Toa Payoh, #05-06 Braddell House, Singapore 319637

Phone: +65 6344 0105

Website: https://www.yvlab.yventures.com.sg/

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/y-ventures-lab-presents-train-place-program-for-young-people-with-autism/89010362

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 89010362