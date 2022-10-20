Y2023/25 AISL HARROW SCHOLARSHIPS OPEN FOR APPLICATIONS

TWO-YEAR A-LEVEL FULL SCHOLARSHIPS

HONG KONG, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The prestigious Y2023/25 AISL Harrow Scholarships are now open for applications. Students worldwide who are about to pursue their A-Level education and yet to join the AISL Harrow Schools family may apply. Recipients of the scholarships will enjoy access to world-class educational resources and to the 'Educational Excellence for Life and Leadership' at one of the designated AISL Harrow Schools.

A "GOLDEN TICKET" TO THE WORLD'S TOP UNIVERSITIES

A Harrow-branded education goes beyond academic achievements. AISL Harrow students are encouraged to develop leadership attributes, guided by the longstanding Harrow values. Anchored by the 450-year heritage of Harrow School in the UK, AISL Harrow Schools nurture leaders of tomorrow who are respectful, responsible, progressive and forward-looking.

The AISL Harrow Scholarships Programme is the most generous awards offered by Asia International School Limited (AISL) Education Group. Over the past two years, the Scholarships have received applications from nearly 1,000 outstanding candidates from around 100 countries. Moving into the third year, applicants can choose their preferred AISL Harrow Schools located in Bangkok, Beijing, Haikou, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Shenzhen. 12 Scholarships for two years of A-Level programme will be awarded.

STELLAR ACADEMIC RESULTS WITH ONE OF THE LEADING A-LEVEL PROGRAMMES IN ASIA

AISL Harrow students have consistently achieved remarkable academic results each year. In 2022, more than 1,000 conditional offers from the world's top universities were received. Nearly 20 of those were from Oxbridge and Ivy League institutions such as Harvard University, and more than 300 were from global Top-50 universities. Additionally, the cohort has received over 100 offers from the G5 and more than 460 from the Russell Group in the UK.

25 YEARS OF HOLISTIC EDUCATION: UNLOCKING PASSION AND POTENTIAL

The AISL Harrow Scholarships stem not only from the Harrow's 450 years of heritage, it is also a testament to AISL Education Group's exceptional achievements in introducing Harrow education to Asia. Progressive teaching methodologies and distinctive curricula has placed the Group at the forefront of the industry.

APPLICATION TIMELINE

Applicants can submit their application from now until 9 December 2022. Shortlisted applicants will be required to take the A-Level assessment test between 9 and 26 January 2023 and be interviewed online between 30 January and 23 February 2023. The results will be announced on 31 March 2023.

For more details, please visit the official website: https://www.harrowschools.com/aisl-harrow-scholarships/. Follow our official WeChat account "AISL Harrow" for the latest updates on the Scholarships.

ABOUT AISL EDUCATION GROUP

Asia International School Limited (AISL) Education Group is a leading provider of education services in Asia. The AISL Harrow family of schools comprises Harrow International Schools, Harrow Innovation Leadership Academies, and Harrow Little Lions Early Years Centres, which proudly draw on the 450-year heritage of Harrow School in the UK, embracing the Harrow Values of Courage, Honour, Humility, and Fellowship. We are committed to the highest standards and quality of education for all students, delivering educational excellence for life and leadership.