The Yacht Club de Monaco and the Royal Selangor Yacht Club strengthen relations with the signing of an MoU

TURIN, Italy, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Yacht Club de Monaco and the Royal Selangor Yacht Club signed a MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) on November 27th in Kuala Lumpur to strengthen the relations between the two Clubs. Following the signing in 2008 of a reciprocity agreement between Yacht Club de Monaco, whose President Prince Albert II of Monaco, and the Royal Selangor Yacht Club, under the Royal Patronage of The Sultan of Selangor, the two Clubs wish to reinforce their bonds of friendship and collaboration by signing the document with a view to the Royal Selangor Yacht Club obtaining the ‘La Belle Classe Destinations by YCM’ certification. Initiated in 2011, this certification sets a standard of excellence in terms of quality of the facilities, services and events offered. The ambition is to establish an exclusive network of yacht clubs and marinas which fully respects the unique character of each destination, while fostering development of sustainable yachting on an international scale.



The signing took place at the Monaco Economic Forum 2023 during the state visit of Prince Albert II of Monaco to Malaysia. It was signed on behalf of the Yacht Club de Monaco by Bernard d'Alessandri, its General Secretary and on behalf of RSYC by its Commodore, Che Wan Azuar witnessed by Prince Albert II and Tengku Amir Shah, Crown Prince of Selangor and Life Commodore of RSYC.

The entering into of this MOU will enable the two Clubs to jointly organise social and sporting events; to facilitate exchanges of staff and members; and to offer members of the respective Clubs an opportunity to attend each other’s exclusive events. Projects in the pipeline include deployment in Malaysia of the SEA Index, the first carbon footprint calculator enabling a rapid comparison of superyachts (+25m); and putting forward a Malaysian team to participate in the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge (1-6 July 2024), a major event for alternative sustainable energy sources, which brings together key players in the yachting industry and the future of engineering.

The ultimate goal of this collaboration is to encourage development of yachting in Malaysia, a sector that forms a real bridge between two countries who share the same vision in terms of innovation and the environment, as both view their coastlines as having a key role to play in their economic growth. Modelled on the collective ‘Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting’ approach, the ambition is to build in Malaysia the foundations for a responsible yachting sector in accordance with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e7fd81da-d043-4804-bb79-ae4d0cfe2a0a



