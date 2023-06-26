The Yacht Club de Monaco celebrates the 70th Anniversary

MONACO, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Yacht Club de Monaco celebrates 70 years since its foundation. The ceremony was attended by 1,500 people who gathered on the YCM's quay to celebrate the anniversary. The Yacht Club de Monaco "has been able to preserve and pass on the traditions linked to life at sea, while promoting innovation and the development of yachting," said Prince Albert II of Monaco, who is also president of the Yacht Club. The prince then recalled his father, Ranieri III, who founded an institution centered on his passion for the sea. "His vision was to make the YCM an exclusive place where yachting is experienced, appreciated and celebrated, thus contributing to the promotion of Monaco as a destination," added. Protecting the oceans remains one of the Yacht Club's priorities: "I want to make environmental issues a priority and we must continue to be a beacon for the nautical industry," said the prince his remarks. He then recalled the role of actor in the environmental transition played by the club and its marina, which over the years have become demonstrators of new eco-responsible solutions. "The mobilization must be common and total," he insisted.

Monaco (Principality of Monaco), 26th June - Echo of the Yacht Club's commitment in this sense are the activities that fall under the aegis of the 'Monaco Capital of Advanced Yachting.' Starting with the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge (July 3-8 2023), now in its tenth edition. More than 500 young engineers representing 25 nations and 25 universities will meet industry professionals including key players such as Oceanco, Ferretti, Sanlorenzo, Lürssen, Monaco Marine and Palumbo SY Refit. This will be followed by the 3rd Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous (24-25 September), the aim of which is to present innovative solutions for the development of virtuous marinas.

