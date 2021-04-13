Yadea Global Press Conference Scheduled for April 15; Plans to Announce International Brand Launch

WUXI, China, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading e-scooter brand, Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd. ("Yadea", 01585.HK), will kick off its international branding campaign with a global press conference scheduled for April 15. Under the banner of 'Electrify your Life', Yadea's international brand launch comes as the company continues to realize the ever-growing importance of popularizing eco-friendly travel solutions.





YADEA is gettting ready to electrify your life

The conference will feature a number of innovative product and business announcements that reflect on the theme 'Electrify your Life'. First previewed on Facebook, the poster titled "Era of Green" has since made the rounds within the industry as Yadea alludes to exciting news about Yadea e-motorcycles, e-mopeds, e-bikes, and kick scooters. Also to be included in the event, Yadea will be speaking as an industry leader, about how environmentalism and low-carbon travel has moved to the forefront of innovation in the field of personal mobility.



Yadea's leap into creating an international brand is underpinned by the company's already-existing sales network covering more than 80 countries. Such an extensive network has resulted in Yadea leading global sales for 16 consecutive years and accounting for a global market share of close to 22 percent. By November 2020, the annual production and sales volume of Yadea had exceeded 10 million units, adding to the more than 47 million users around the globe. As the uncontested global leader in the two-wheel electric vehicle industry, Yadea has also leveraged its brand to spread ideals of environmental consciousness and green travel.



In addition, Yadea leads the industry in R&D spending with an estimated $US100 million of spending scheduled for 2021. As a result, Yadea has a library of patents totaling 1,097, with 85 being invention patents. This focus has allowed the company to consistently innovate and produce cutting-edge personal mobility solutions.

In recent years, Yadea has stepped up efforts to improve its global footprint by focusing on producing resource and energy-efficient means of personal transportation. Historically, electric vehicles were regarded as being inferior to combustion models in terms of design, utility, and experience. The company understands, however, that as it grows in size, its capacity to be a positive influence on society also grows, and through leveraging R&D innovation, Yadea has addressed this inequality by producing world-class electric-powered products that not only rival combustion devices but also offer a reduced carbon footprint.



As part of the internationalization strategy, Yadea has sought cooperation with a number of globally recognized brands in recent years. Yadea was a partner of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, signed an endorsement with the Chinese women's volleyball team in 2020, and reached a strategic cooperation with the largest motoring club in Europe, Allgemeiner Deutscher Automobil-Club e.V. (ADAC). These efforts to boost awareness of the Yadea brand coincide with the team's mission to promote environmentally-conscious travel, and low-carbon transport solutions.

