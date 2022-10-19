Yahoo All Markets Summit 2022 makes Grand Return

With impressive online views at over 2,400,000+ for the first 4 hours of the Live broadcasting

Asia's Top Leaders Gather to Share the Latest Market Trends of Investment and Technology

Michael Tien Puk-sun BBS JP, Member of the Hong Kong Legislative Council and

Stan Shih, Acer Group, Co-founder & Honorary Chairman share latest market updates

HONG KONG , Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yahoo Finance, the world's leading financial information platform, successfully launched the first "Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit" Asia Edition last year. This year, Yahoo Finance has ushered in the second Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit 2022 Asia Edition, and this latest digital symposium has again concluded successfully with over 2,400,000+ views worldwide for the first four hours of the live broadcasting. With the theme of "New Challenges and New Opportunities," the summit invited a number of top business leaders and speakers from different industries in Asia to focus on hot topics such as investment, technology and online services, bringing forward-looking insights to audiences globally.

Following the success of the first "Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit" Asia Edition which was well received last year, this year's summit gathered more top-tier guests from a multitude of industries and professional fields, including: Jim Lanzone, Yahoo CEO, Mary Barra, CEO, General Motors, Reid Hoffman, LinkedIn Co-Founder and Greylock Partners, Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft, Michael Tien Puk-sun BBS JP, Member of the Hong Kong Legislative Council and Founder and Chairman, G2000 Group, Stan Shih, Acer Group, Co-founder & Honorary Chairman and Chairman, StanShih Foundation, Austin R. Bryan, Chief Digital Officer, CLP Holdings Limited, Francis Belin, Christie's, President, Asia Pacific, Caecilia Chu, Co-Founder and CEO, YouTrip, Danny Yeung, CEO and Co-Founder, Prenetics, Gavin Chia, Managing Director, Moomoo Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd., and Oi-Yee Choo, CEO, ADDX.

"I am very pleased to host the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit Asia Edition again this year. In the past few years, the global market has experienced a rather difficult time. Since Yahoo's All Markets Summit was first extended to Asia last year, it has brought the latest market and industry information, professional knowledge and practical strategies to all walks of life, helping enterprises of different sizes to prepare for the ever-changing landscape in the region of Asia. It also helps stakeholders to overcome new economic and social challenges, leading everyone out of the haze and through adversity, and to explore more new opportunities in the new era," said Mr. Paul Sigaloff, VP, Head of APAC Yahoo.

New Era, New Challenges, New Opportunities: Discussing Diversity, Corporate Social Responsibility, Generational Transition and Digital Transformation

The summit hosted discussions on recent and far-reaching issues, such as diversity, corporate social responsibility, and the megatrends of generational transition and digital transformation, bringing bold perspectives to audiences from different angles:

Hong Kong to rebound soon as opportunities are everywhere; abandoning nucleic acid testing measures for entry into Hong Kong is crucial

Mr. Michael Tien Puk-sun BBS JP, Member of the Hong Kong Legislative Council and Founder and Chairman, G2000 group, said at the summit: "Hong Kong's strict epidemic prevention policies and travel restrictions have caused many repercussions, with some foreign companies even planning to relocate to other places. Yet the huge growth potential in China, East Asia and Southeast Asia makes Hong Kong, as a geographical and financial center in the region, still full of opportunities. I think that once the epidemic prevention restrictions are lifted, Hong Kong's tourism and financial industries will rebound, and various business activities will quickly return to the previous level. From the initial 21-day hotel quarantine to the current three-day home quarantine, it can be seen that the government is also aware of the need to relax epidemic prevention measures as soon as possible. But I think the most significant deterrent for tourists is always the need to get nucleic acid testing upon arrival in Hong Kong. Therefore, I have been lobbying the government to adopt the rapid antigen test and abandon the nucleic acid test. I believe that after a further increasing of the vaccination rate, especially for the population aged over 60 years, Hong Kong has the conditions required to abolish the wearing of masks and other epidemic prevention restrictions."

International issues were also discussed in the interview. Michael Tien pointed out: "Due to various factors such as the COVID-19 lockdown in China, the Russian-Ukrainian war in Europe, rising interest rates in the United States, and the decoupling of supply chains, the world is heading for recession. Yet the fastest-growing economies are still East and Southeast Asia. So, once the epidemic prevention restrictions are lifted, I think China's consumer confidence will recover, but it depends a lot on policy development. Given the complexity of geopolitics, I think Hong Kong must be more innovative and promote financial development to create new markets and products, such as green financing backed by regulators and credible rating agencies; or a method of carbon credit trading which is popular now, all of which will help Hong Kong maintain its status as an international financial center." Michael Tien added, "The real common enemy facing the world is not nuclear war, but carbon emission control. This is not a problem that can be solved by individual countries alone, but requires cooperation among countries to solve this global issue."

Electrification is the final key aspect to successfully decarbonizing our society

Mr. Austin R. Bryan, Chief Digital Officer, CLP Holdings Limited, shared his views on decarbonizing energy at the summit: "The three key things that energy companies coming to grips with are decarbonization, digitalization and electrification. What really is a critical opportunity for all of us today is to connect those three. Decarbonization, tackling climate change, achieving net zero, all of these things are now being effectively connected to how we think about digitizing our daily activities in a smart, sustainable way, bringing us to a well-connected and low carbon world." He added, "All of these things that we've experienced in our lives anytime, anywhere are now available at our fingertips on a tablet or a smartphone or a laptop through WIFI, 3G, 4G or even 5G today. They are now coming to the energy sector. The final aspect is that things that are not electrified today can now be electrified, which will then decarbonize our society."

Taiwan's technology industry has close relations with both the United States and China, and is therefore mutually beneficial and indispensable

When talking about the relationship between Taiwan and the United States in particular respect to the technology industry, Mr. Stan Shih, Acer Group, Co-founder & Honorary Chairman and Chairman, StanShih Foundation, said: "Computers and semiconductors today are the result of the long-term cooperation between the United States and Taiwan. The United States has better innovation and marketing capabilities, whereas Taiwan possesses top design and low-cost manufacturing technology. The combination of the two enables more people in the world to afford and enjoy the benefits of technology, so I believe that the future will continue to follow this model of cooperation." When talking about the commercial relationship between Taiwan and China, Mr. Stan Shih said, "In the early years, due to the shortage of manpower in Taiwan, many Taiwanese companies moved their manufacturing bases to China. It has played an important role in the process of transforming China to become the world's factory. Although more and more companies have been looking for alternative solutions in Southeast Asia and other places in recent years, Taiwan's partnership with China's human resources enable it to respond to global demand and this remains unchanged."

Young digital asset collectors in Asia-Pacific have strong purchasing power, expanding upon new collectible categories such as NFT and sneakers

Mr. Francis Belin, Christie's, President, Asia Pacific, said, "The epidemic is a rare opportunity for us. With our active promotion of digital innovation and virtual bidding services, we have record-breaking growth in both auction turnover and in the number of participants." Mr. Francis Belin adds: 'The purchasing power of millennial collectors in the Asia Pacific region is extremely strong, accounting for more than 60% of the purchases made by our global millennial collectors in the first half of this year. Younger collectors are more inclined to collect contemporary art, works by living artists and NFT. We have also expanded the new auction categories of sneakers and streetwear, etc., and recently launched an auction platform, Christie's 3.0, which is specially designed for NFT artworks, and so is set to become a style creator in this field."

Creating an end-to-end healthcare ecosystem to make healthcare more accessible

Mr. Danny Yeung, CEO and Co-Founder, Prenetics, said of recent market challenges, "Especially in the Asia region, the main challenge that everyone faces is how to get rid of the epidemic as soon as possible, and we are doing a lot of tests on new products to help make this happen. In addition, we are also considering how to bring new technologies to the market, and how to educate and remind the public to continue to pay attention to personal health after the epidemic." Regarding the development of the healthcare industry, Mr. Danny Yeung said, "We want to create an end-to-end healthcare ecosystem that allows patients to enjoy a seamless medical experience at a low cost from the comfort of their own home. We provide patients with virtual consultation services and deliver various types of tests or blood test kits, and can also arrange for a nearby doctor when needed to have physical visits, and arranging the delivery of medicines and other goods. Our mission is not to decentralize healthcare so that people don't have to go to clinics or hospitals, but to make healthcare more accessible."

In addition, Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit 2022 Asia Edition held two panels, featuring Shadab Taiyabi, President, Singapore Fintech Association, Dwaipayan Sadhu, CEO, Trust Bank, and Steffanie Yuen, Managing Director and Head of Hong Kong, Endowus, who discussed the opportunities of the New Economy (Video: https://bit.ly/3gdyf7W). Meanwhile, another panel focused on ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) invited Helen Amos, Head of Sustainability in Hong Kong, JLL, Garrick Lau, Head of Business Innovation and Shared Value, Nan Fung Development, and Mr. Ben Wong, Head of Open Innovation, Eureka Nova (Video: https://bit.ly/3TxlMKv).

Mr. Paul Sigaloff, VP, Head of APAC Yahoo, concluded, "The 2nd Asia Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit has recorded more than 2,400,000 online viewership worldwide for the first 4 hours of the live broadcasting, which is an exciting achievement. Yahoo, as a leading financial information platform, will continue to bring authoritative industry information and market analysis in the future, and will regularly organize more influential programs to lead the industry into a new era and promote overall economic growth in the Asia-Pacific region."

