The inaugural launch of the All Markets Summit Asia will feature an all-virtual business symposium to tackle economic, technological and cultural implications of a reshaped world with Asia's top CEOs.

All Markets Summit Asia 2021: 'The Path Forward' will take place on Tuesday, October 26 from, 9:00 am - 12:30 pm HKT

Featuring all-star speaker lineup of top CEOs in Asia from Fubon, HUTCHMED, Lan Kwai Fong Group, Lazada, Sandbox, WeLab among others

HONG KONG, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global pandemic reaches endemic equilibrium, and a 'new normality' enables economic advancement and resurgent investment, Yahoo Finance, a leader in business and financial news, launches the first-ever Asia edition of the All Markets Summit event series in Hong Kong - Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit Asia 2021. The All Markets Summit Asia 2021 will take place on Tuesday, October 26 at 9 am HKT as part of the international summit hosted live on Monday, October 25 at 9 pm HKT. This international summit, in its first-ever Asia Edition format, brings together some of the world's premier business leaders and eminent speakers on the subjects of regional investment, technology, finance, business services, and emerging industries & innovations.



Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit announces its first Asia Breakout in Hong Kong

With this inaugural launch of All Markets Summit Asia, under the theme 'The Path Forward', the online conference will present insightful interviews, panel discussions, and the sharing of best practices by business leaders and eminent speakers to explore the continued strive for recovery from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic through various perspectives and stimulating lenses in how to drive growth post-COVID, to attract investment, and to boost prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region. Yahoo Finance editors and speakers will examine the new dynamics at work in an ever-changing and increasingly challenging world and offer a bold new path forward.

"We are thrilled to be expanding into Asia, making the 2021 All Markets Summit Yahoo Finance's largest ever virtual event," said Joanna Lambert, President & GM, Consumer, Yahoo. "Our goal has always been to connect our global audience to informative and trusted content. During this time of immense societal and economic disruption, Yahoo Finance is more focused on this than ever, and we'll continue to critically examine the rapidly changing landscape of finance and tech."

"All Markets Summit Asia: The Path Forward" will start with a welcome address via livestreaming in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore followed by live 1-on-1 interview sessions hosted by Yahoo Finance's US Editor-in-Chief, Andy Serwer. Moderated by Yahoo Finance's live show hosts, the interview sessions will see industrial leaders engaging in impactful conversations and sharing their insights.

Featuring an all-star speaker lineup spanning multiple industries, including:

Daniel Tsai Ming-Chung , Chairman, Fubon Group

, Chairman, Fubon Group Jane Fraser , CEO, Citigroup

, CEO, Citigroup Michael Chan Kwan -yu , Co-Founder, Co-CEO & Director, Bowtie Life Insurance

, Co-Founder, Co-CEO & Director, Bowtie Life Insurance Patrick Gelsinger , CEO, Intel Corporation

, CEO, Intel Corporation Allan Zeman , Chairman, Lan Kwai Fong Group

, Chairman, Lan Kwai Fong Group Bernard Charnwut Chan , President, Asia Financial Holdings Ltd.

, President, Asia Financial Holdings Ltd. Christian Hogg , Executive Director & CEO, HUTCHMED (CHINA) LTD

, Executive Director & CEO, HUTCHMED (CHINA) LTD Simon Loong Pui -chi, Founder & Group CEO, WeLab

The Panel Discussion (in Plenary no.3) features three hot topics highly relevant to market participants - namely Trending industries, Unlocking business growth in VR & digital experiences, and NFT as a business opportunity. The panels bring together the brightest minds to focus on the new dynamics and tech growth in the post-covid world, explore business growth opportunities and examine what the future looks like for a range of tech-oriented innovators.

On Trending Industries , panelists Magnus Ekbom , Co-founder & Group CSO, Lazada, and Vincent Fan , Co-founder & CSO, Zeek, will talk about the market opportunity within emerging and trending industries brought about by adaptation to a 'new normal' following the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly focusing on the main changes that COVID-19 brought to their businesses, and how technologies are implemented to adapt to such changes.

, panelists , Co-founder & Group CSO, Lazada, and , Co-founder & CSO, Zeek, will talk about the market opportunity within emerging and trending industries brought about by adaptation to a 'new normal' following the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly focusing on the main changes that COVID-19 brought to their businesses, and how technologies are implemented to adapt to such changes. On Unlocking business growth in VR & digital experiences , panelists Alvin Wang Graylin , China President , HTC, and Steve Zhao , Founder & CEO, Sandbox VR, will talk about the rapid growth and prospects of the VR market in Asia , how their users are benefitting from VR during the pandemic, the latest technological advancements, and how a true metaverse will revolutionize the way we live.

, panelists , , HTC, and , Founder & CEO, Sandbox VR, will talk about the rapid growth and prospects of the VR market in , how their users are benefitting from VR during the pandemic, the latest technological advancements, and how a true metaverse will revolutionize the way we live. On NFT as a business opportunity, panelist Hanjin Tan , renowned singer-songwriter and producer of many chart-topping Chinese hits, will share his learnings from dropping the world's first Chinese music NFT. He will also talk about how NFT serves as a new disruptor in digital entertainment, and what other untapped creative use cases that NFTs can offer to benefit existing businesses.

"Mr. Rico Chan, VP & Head of APAC Sales, Yahoo, said, "As a leading digital financial platform, Yahoo Finance is well-positioned to bring together a symposium of leading experts and business leaders which addresses changing consumer behaviors and new advents in technological disruption and opportunity at the first All Markets Summit Asia. We are living in a time of profound generational change, and it has never been more vital for businesses to bridge gaps and bring together inter-generational perspectives, skill sets - and passions - in order to be successful.

Mr. Chan continues, "Hong Kong as a leading financial centre with world-class business environment, we are very grateful to bring this premier annual tentpole to Hong Kong and Asia for its inaugural edition and are honored to receive the participation of prominent and engaging VIP speakers. We are committed to delivering trusted news and information to our users, and getting inspired by our world-class panel at the All Markets Summit Asia 2021."

Launched in 2016, the All Markets Summit is the Yahoo Finance global flagship conference franchise. The past summits have drawn over 15 million viewers across live and VOD with notable speakers including American business magnate Bill Gates, Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman, Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg, Former Citigroup CEO Michael Corbat, and President Trump's Chief Economic Advisor, Gary Cohn. Previous All Markets Summit events have had in-person events in New York City and San Francisco.

As Yahoo Finance's headlining worldwide event, All Markets Summit is streaming free online, on social, and on-air, presenting a global audience with virtual connectivity to leaders and influencers in business, finance, cryptocurrencies, healthcare, public policy, social justice, philanthropy, climate change, and more.

Tune in to the live stream Finance hub at http://hk.finance.yahoo.com/splash/

allmarketssummitasia on 26 October 2021, from 0900 - 1230 HKT and be part of the conversation on social using the #YahooAMSAsia. Audiences can also tune in on the Yahoo Network, Yahoo Finance App, Yahoo TV and our social channels.

