Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit introduces its first Asia Breakout

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 13 October 2021 - Yahoo Finance, a leader in business and financial news, launches the first-ever Asia edition of the All Markets Summit event series - Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit Asia 2021 . The All Markets Summit Asia 2021 will take place on Tuesday, October 26 at 9 am SGT as part of the international summit hosted live on Monday, October 25 at 9 pm SGT.

With this inaugural launch of All Markets Summit Asia, under the theme 'The Path Forward', the online conference will present insightful interviews, panel discussions, and the sharing of best practices by business leaders and standout speakers on the subjects of regional investment, technology, finance, business services, and emerging industries and innovations. Yahoo Finance editors and speakers will examine the new dynamics at work in an ever-changing and increasingly challenging world and offer a bold new path forward.

"We are thrilled to be expanding into Asia, making the 2021 All Markets Summit Yahoo Finance's largest ever virtual event," said Joanna Lambert, President & GM, Consumer, Yahoo . "Our goal has always been to connect our global audience to informative and trusted content. During this time of immense societal and economic disruption, Yahoo Finance is more focused on this than ever, and we'll continue to critically examine the rapidly changing landscape of finance and tech."

"All Markets Summit Asia: The Path Forward" will start with a welcome address followed by live 1-on-1 interview sessions hosted by Yahoo Finance's Editor-in-Chief, Andy Serwer and business journalist, Isabel Wong. The interview sessions will see industrial leaders engaging in impactful conversations and sharing their insights.

Full list of guest speakers for the Interview sessions:

Daniel Tsai Ming-Chung, Chairman, Fubon Group

Jane Fraser, CEO, Citigroup

Patrick Gelsinger, CEO, Intel Corporation

Allan Zeman, Chairman, Lan Kwai Fong Group

Bernard Charnwut Chan, President, Asia Financial Holdings Ltd.

Christian Hogg, Executive Director & CEO, HUTCHMED (CHINA) LTD.

Michael Chan Kwan-yu, Co-Founder, Co-CEO & Director, Bowtie Life Insurance

Simon Loong Pui-chi, Founder & Group CEO, WeLab





The second half of the summit, moderated by Editor-in-Chief of Endgadget Chinese, Richard Lai, will feature panel discussions on trending industries, VR and digital experiences, and NFT and see panelists sharing unique insights as they explore business growth angles and examine the possible future for tech-oriented innovators.

On Trending Industries : Panelists Magnus Ekbom , Co-founder & Group CSO, Lazada, and Vincent Fan , Co-founder & CSO, Zeek, will talk about the market opportunity within emerging and trending industries brought about by adaptation to a 'new normal' following the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly focusing on the main changes that COVID-19 brought to their businesses, and how technologies are implemented to adapt to such changes.

: Panelists , Co-founder & Group CSO, Lazada, and , Co-founder & CSO, Zeek, will talk about the market opportunity within emerging and trending industries brought about by adaptation to a 'new normal' following the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly focusing on the main changes that COVID-19 brought to their businesses, and how technologies are implemented to adapt to such changes. On Unlocking business growth in VR & digital experiences : Panelists Alvin Wang Graylin , China President, HTC, and Steve Zhao , Founder & CEO, Sandbox VR, will talk about the rapid growth and prospects of the VR market in Asia, how their users are benefitting from VR during the pandemic, the latest technological advancements, and how a true metaverse will revolutionize the way we live.

On NFT as a business opportunity : Panelist Hanjin Tan , renowned singer-songwriter and producer of many chart-topping Chinese hits, will share his learnings from dropping the world's first Chinese music NFT. He will also talk about how NFT serves as a new disruptor in digital entertainment, and what other untapped creative use cases that NFTs can offer to benefit existing businesses.





Rico Chan, Head of APAC Sales, Yahoo , said, "With a growing presence in APAC, we are excited to bring the first-ever Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit Asia 2021 to the region. Asia is the fastest-growing economic region globally and home to 60% of the world's population. With an all-star speaker lineup, the All Markets Summit Asia 2021 will see important conversations helmed by influential business leaders in the region as they share their perspective on the new path forward."

Launched in 2016, the All Markets Summit is the Yahoo Finance global flagship conference franchise. The past summits have drawn over 15 million viewers across live and VOD in recent years and have featured some of the biggest names in business, investing, sports, entertainment, politics and beyond.

Tune in to the live stream at https://sg.yahoo.com/topics/allmarketssummit/ on October 26 and be part of the conversation on social using the #YahooAMSAsia. Audiences can also tune in on the Yahoo Finance App, Yahoo TV and Yahoo's social channels. Audiences in Malaysia can also tune in on Yahoo Malaysia , and audiences in the Philippines can also tune in on Yahoo Philippines .





About Yahoo

Yahoo is a global media and tech company that connects people to their passions. We reach nearly 900 million people around the world, bringing them closer to what they love—from finance and sports, to shopping, gaming and news—with the trusted products, content and tech that fuel their day. For partners, we provide a full-stack platform for businesses to amplify growth and drive more meaningful connections across advertising, search and media. To learn more, please visit yahooinc.com





